Exercise guidelines set by U.S. health officials — markers that a vast majority of Americans fail to meet — are still inadequate for a person looking to maximize their lifespan, a new study finds.

Researchers from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, found that meeting the guidelines set by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in 2018 probably wasn’t enough. If a person wanted to minimize their all-cause mortality risk, they would probably have to double or quadruple the requirements each week.

The HHS recommends every American adult get at least 2.5 hours of aerobic exercise each week — or just half that if the activities are vigorous.

However, Americans already largely fail to meet these guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed earlier this week that only about half of Americans reach the fitness mark.

Sedentary lifestyles have largely contributed to America’s problems with diet-related disorders. The CDC reports that more than 70 percent of Americans are overweight and more than 40 percent are obese. Just over ten percent have diabetes and heart disease remained the number one killer of people in the US even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers found that achieving basic aerobic fitness goals could significantly reduce the risk of all-cause mortality, although the reductions were more pronounced for those who managed to double or even quadruple those stats.

Achieving aerobic fitness goals each week was valuable in preventing death from heart disease in particular

Researchers, who presented their findings on Tuesday Circulationcollected data from 116,221 adults between 1988 and 2018. Data were from the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study.

Each of the participants completed a questionnaire about their weekly and daily physical activity. They were then monitored periodically up to 15 times to measure their health, or if they had died at some point during the study period.

Just under 50,000 participants died at some point during the follow-up period. Those who regularly met the two-and-a-half-hour fitness goal reduced their all-cause mortality rate by 19 percent.

Fitness is especially valuable against heart disease, as achieving goals could reduce mortality from that condition by up to 31 percent. Aerobic exercise alone reduces the risk of death from another condition by 15 percent.

However, those who are particularly concerned about prolonging their lives or avoiding heart disease should go even further with their exercise regimen.

The research team found that those who doubled the HHS guidelines for weekly aerobic fitness reduced their risk of death by up to 29 percent.

If someone quadrupled the recommendations — meaning they did ten hours of exercise each week — they would reduce their risk of all-cause death by nearly 40 percent.

However, reaching the ten o’clock mark is an ambitious goal, as it would require nearly 90 minutes of exercise each day.

In America, it has become a challenge for many to even reach the baseline of 150 minutes a week – about 20 minutes a day.

A report published Tuesday by the CDC found that only 46.9 percent of American adults reached that mark.

Men were most likely to reach that marker. Adults aged 18 to 34 of both sexes were most likely to achieve the exercise goals.

The CDC survey found that only 24% of U.S. adults meet weekly physical activity recommendations, and only about half meet either of the two requirements.

Among both men and women, the 18- to 34-year-olds were most likely to make exercise recommendations — with fitness rates declining in older age groups

The CDC survey also included strength-training HHS markers, which recommend a person perform activities that train muscles all over their body on at least two days of each week.

Combined, only 24 percent of adults were found to achieve both goals.

White men and women were both the most likely to meet exercise goals compared to other races — although the margin between white, Asian and black men was very narrow — all of which fell by about 30 percent.

Only 23.5 percent of Hispanic men reached physical activity targets each week, the survey found.

The racial divide was much more pronounced among women. While 24.3 percent of white women achieved the designated markers, 18 percent or less of black, Hispanic or Asian women did.

Income also played a major role, with those with a household income being twice as likely to achieve goals as those below the limit.