You might be 8K closer to the next-generation QDOLED TVs than you think

QD-OLED seems to be one step closer to becoming the display technology to beat, with higher-resolution 8K TVs and monitors featuring next-generation panels poised to enter production for the first time.

As reported by Flat panelsHDSamsung Display has likely just taken the machine order that would allow it to begin mass-producing high-density panels that could appear in top-of-the-line 8K TVs or super-detailed monitors.

Built by Kateeva, the American manufacturer of industrial inkjet equipment, the machine, nicknamed “Jarvis”, will enable large-scale production of high-resolution 8K TVs and monitors. Kateeva’s machines reportedly returned $14.5 million to Samsung Display.

Samsung Display is currently the only manufacturer producing QD-OLED panels, but it has not yet announced any official plans to produce 8K displays with screen technology, but many industry experts have predicted that the South Korean company is likely to lose its intentions will announce. so at CES in January 2023, although we don’t expect the TVs themselves to become available until later in 2023.

QD-OLED panels use a quantum dot layer instead of color filters, meaning TVs using the technology can theoretically achieve a higher peak brightness than regular OLED models, as well as being capable of better saturation.

Analysis: Machine purchase means it could be worth taking a shot at that new QD-OLED

Anyone who’s recently been in the market to buy one of the best 4K TVs has done their homework on the latest TV tech and will likely be aware of QD-OLED.

Combining the best performance features of quantum dot LED (QLED) TVs – high brightness and color saturation – with the rich blacks and pixel-level image precision of traditional OLED is an extremely tempting option. We rate the Sony A95K, one of two TVs to use it to date, as the best TV in the world for sheer picture quality.

In short, it looks like the display technology to beat in the future. But anyone about to bump up the significant asking prices for high-end flagship QD-OLED TVs like the Samsung S95B or a Sony A95K can hesitate, knowing that they’re not capable of 8K despite their premium price tags.

News of Samsung Display spending on production tools shows the company’s commitment to QD-OLED, and we’re expecting an announcement about 8K panels to come soon – although you should expect any early TVs using the technology to be hugely expensive. are, only like the few mainstream OLED TVs that come in 8K.

And with EU regulations meaning many 8K TVs may not even be able to be sold in the lucrative European market in the future, Samsung Display’s efforts may focus on high-resolution monitors – perhaps the first 4K monitors with QD-OLED is coming.