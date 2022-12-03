‘You made us proud’: President Biden offers USMNT his condolences after World Cup run ends

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Biden has told the US soccer team that they “made us proud” after a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands eliminated them from the World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Twitter shortly after the final whistle blew in the game, Biden said, “Men, you have made us proud. We get up and move on. Here’s to a bright future and 2026 here at home.’

USA fell behind the Netherlands after just 10 minutes thanks to a goal from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind doubled their lead just before half-time.

Haji Wright got one back for the US, but hopes of a comeback lasted just five minutes before Denzel Dumfries was safe for the Netherlands.

USA crashed at the World Cup on Saturday after a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in Qatar

USA, led by captain Tyler Adams, now return home after their defeat in the last 16

President Biden tweeted about his pride in how the team had performed in the World Cup

Biden has been an ardent supporter of the US team. Earlier on Saturday, he appeared in a video of Captain Tyler Adams jokingly passing the ball 7,000 miles from Qatar to the White House.

Wearing his American scarf, Biden catches the pass and says, “It’s called football. Go to the US! You are going to do it!’.

Biden tweeted the video with the caption, “Good kick, Tyler Adams. Let’s go, USMNT!’.

He also messaged the US team before the Qatar tournament started.

President Biden called the USMNT ahead of their opening game at the 2022 World Cup

He spoke to coach Gregg Berhalter and his team over the phone and said, “Guys, I know you guys are the underdog.

“But I tell you what man, you have some of the best players in the world on your team and you represent this country and I know you are going to play to your heart’s content. So let’s shock them all.

“Keep trusting each other, play as hard as you can and you know that you and your families, your teammates and the whole country are rooting for you.”