‘You lying!’: Cardi B hits back at online troll who accused Offset of cheating with rapper Saweetie

Cardi B hit back at an online troll on Wednesday after he antagonized her and accused her husband Offset of cheating on her with rapper Saweetie.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, 29, took to her social media to address a Twitter user who said Offset, 30, got out with fellow Migos member Quavo’s ex-girlfriend, Saweetie, 29, and said that they ‘lie’.

The user also asked Cardi when she was going to pay for a lawsuit related to a strip club brawl that took place in 2018, after Cardi allegedly accused one of the women who worked there of having an affair with Offset.

Offset, who is in the middle of a lawsuit with his former record label Quality Control, has not yet responded to the allegation.

The user—identifying as a Nicki Minaj fan and claiming to be her stylist—continued to bring up Offset, with Cardi responding, “It’s between me and you, but you raised my husband.”

When he accused Offset of infidelity, she wrote back: ‘No honey, you’re lying! You make crazy lies starting with s*** and putting female rappers in it WITH NO RECEIPT, no blog has ever talked about this. Suddenly you get out of jail 5 days ago and make up 2 hours of lying with no RECEIPT!’

The Twitter user then asked Cardi when she would pay the lawsuit: ‘When you gone Run Rachel and Sarah them coin? No, they’re not going to settle for the 4M you keep trying to offer them… stop dodging lawsuits and PAY!’

Cardi replied: ‘Why are you lying about me and those girls because I have an open case EVERYTHING IS PUBLIC Offering money won’t help me and really get me in trouble for making something up because you decided to come get me after you got out jail came for stealing 3K’s worth of clothes.’

The Twitter user then turned to Offset’s criminal record, which involves a few minor drug offenses and gun possession charges.

Cardi wrote back saying, “Ouuuuuu my husband got a few weed and firearms charges because he’s not a P**** and was a scammer,” she wrote back. “Rather swinging d*** than taking P**** from b****** …. you raise my n**** and try to piss me off … DON’T TALK ABOUT HUSBAND NOW.”

This isn’t the first time Offset has been accused of cheating. There had been numerous previous allegations of infidelity from Offset leading to the couple’s split in 2018.

The couple eventually reconciled, but in September 2020 it was reported that Cardi B had filed for divorce. The couple found their way back together the following month.

Meanwhile, Cardi is still dealing with the fallout from the said 2018 New York strip club brawl, and will appear before the Queens Supreme Court on September 12, 2022.

The Press rapper was indicted on 14 charges, including assault, conspiracy and harassment in 2019. Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, rejected a plea deal in April of that year.

In 2018, she handed herself over to authorities and was arrested following news of a violent altercation at the Angel’s Strip Club in Queens.

Sisters Baddie Gi and Jade, who work as bartenders at the strip club, claimed the rapper ordered an attack on the women because she believed one of them was having an affair with Offset.

The sisters alleged that a member of Cardi B’s entourage threw bottles, chairs and bongs at them in the club.

The rapper and Offset secretly married in September 2017. Their daughter Kulture, four, was born in July 2018.

The artist and her husband waited three years before revealing they would welcome another child into their lives, and in September 2021, she brought son Wave into their family.