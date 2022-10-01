‘You loot, we shoot’ – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a stern warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: ‘You loot, we shoot.’

At a news conference on Friday, DeSantis also said, “The other thing that concerns us, particularly in those areas that were hit hard, is that we want to make sure we maintain law and order.”

The potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate added: “Don’t even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation. And so the local police are involved in following up on that.’

He continued: “You may have people you know bringing boats to some of these islands and trying to loot people’s homes and I wouldn’t take any chances if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state.”

The governor concluded: ‘I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what might be lurking behind someone’s house.’

There have been sporadic reports of looting throughout the Sunshine State following the devastation left by Hurricane Ian.

The storm made landfall in Florida on September 28 as a Category 4 hurricane, then was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved north toward the Carolinas, briefly regaining hurricane strength over the Atlantic before being downgraded again.

The devastation inflicted on Florida came to light a day after Ian’s attack. It was one of the strongest storms to ever hit the US.

It flooded homes on both coasts of the state, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and left 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses without power, nearly a quarter of utility customers. public.

The owner of Yerb Labs, a holistic healing center, in Plant City, posted this photo showing broken glass outside his building stolen Friday.

The owners said the looters stole items like vaporizers and said they told her her insurance won’t cover the damage.

On Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office released this image showing a group of youths being taken into custody after looting.

After this catastrophe, the owner of Yerb Labs, a holistic healing center, in Plant City, outside Tampa, said looters had broken into his store.

Owner Carlos Tramontana said WFLA: “I got a phone call with the video and my neighbor said the police are inside your house.”

According to a Facebook post on the Yerb Labs page, thieves broke through the front door and smashed through display cases, stealing vaporizers and other items.

Tramontana said: ‘It really hurt. It was really sad to see something like this, something you put your heart into, we spend every penny we have on this place.

While an employee, Shay Mccully, said: ‘I was devastated. My first thought was who and why, and it was really heartbreaking.

The owner went on to say that he has been told that insurance will not pay for the damage or stolen items. He added: “It’s really hard when you’re finally gaining momentum and you feel like your heart has been ripped out because now we have to start over.”

In the town of Bronson, about 140 miles north of Plant City, 27-year-old Matthew Adams was charged with looting when he was found inside a boarded-up business, it reports. WCJB.

Adams is being held in the Levy County Jail on $135,000 bond.

A Playa Bonita resident, Natalie Sablina, posted a photo on Facebook showing a group of looters breaking through boats that the storm had pulled out of the water.

Sablina said she also saw a gang ransacking a townhouse in town saying, “A luxury townhouse complex has open garages to let the water out and this gang gave us the most horrible look, like it’s their reward and it’s we better not get in their way.’

She also wrote: ‘People can be so trashy. I’ve heard of looting, but seeing it in person today was more depressing than the property damage.

Alcohol bottles were seen surrounding a group of youths after they were arrested for looting

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted Friday, “Florida will not tolerate looters taking advantage of (Hurricane Ian) to prey on vulnerable Floridians.”

“They will be arrested and I have asked state prosecutors to seek the longest possible pre-trial detention to keep them locked up so they cannot commit any new crimes,” he wrote.

On Thursday afternoon, a photo showed Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a group of people. Reporter Gage Goulding, who posted the photo, tweeted: “Sheriff’s deputies told me Thursday afternoon that these people were arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach.”

Despite being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, officials are still warning of the dangerous conditions the storm is creating as it heads north.

In Lee County, where devastated Fort Myers is located, a 6 p.m. curfew has been put in place to prevent an outbreak of looting.

County Manager Roger Desjarlais said at a news conference Thursday: “Earlier today when police were unable to respond due to weather conditions, it was not safe, there was a break-in on Cleveland Avenue and there was looting.”

He continued: ‘There was a group of people, I don’t know much about it yet, who just got away with it. I think it was with one of the speedway gas stations or one of those, so the city of fort meyers… called to talk about the curfew.

Desjarlais continued: ‘There is going to be a zero tolerance policy for looting and violence.’

Before the hurricane hit, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Wednesday there would be zero tolerance for looters.

The sheriff said: “A message that is very clear to any of those people who think they are going to go out and loot or take advantage of people during this horrific event.”

He continued: ‘You better think twice. When I say zero tolerance, zero tolerance means we’ll hunt you down, we’ll track you down, and if you’re lucky, you’ll go to jail.

Despite being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, officials are still warning of the dangerous conditions the storm is creating.