‘You Just Walk Into This House And You’re Amazed’: Fight To Save Historic North Shore Homes

He said the houses are “the remnants of the timber that once covered the entire plateau”, much of which was shipped down the river to Sydney and exported to Britain. “What we have here [in Lismore] it is the little brother or the little sister of the Queenslander,” he said. “They have all these architectural features that not many people really appreciate.” Many of the older houses in Lismore have wooden features throughout. Credit:Natalie Grono These features include ornate timber supports and gables, tongue-and-groove wall and floor coverings, and stained-glass windows and pressed-metal roofs on the more robust homes—the product of skill sets that have been largely lost over the last few years. 80 years. “Most of the flooring will be light wood called Australian teak,” he said. “There’s a lot of beautiful gold-colored, tongue-and-groove, and rainforest wood flooring in the millwork—doors, windows, baseboards, picture rails—all of that is pretty rare wood now.

“Before this disaster, people with a little money were very interested in choosing some of these [houses] pick them up and take them to their lands in the interior, because they had a charm for them: the crafts of woodworking”. NRRC chief executive David Witherdin said around 5,500 homes across the region have registered for the government’s flood recovery plan and he expected around 500 of them would be offered a buyback in Lismore and another 1,500 in other Northern Rivers locations. Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation CEO David Witherdin. Credit:Natalie Grono Those who received a buyback could use their payment to move their homes, he said, a cheaper option than building. “We really support that happening, particularly with the housing shortage there right now and the shortage of builders and materials. Every house we are able to keep in stock is a win, not only for the community but also for the environment.

“I was in one of them yesterday, and they have wonderful bone, with beautiful old hardwoods and rainforest woods. They have been through many floods, and although they have been damaged, they have recovered each time.” Witherdin said ensuring affordable land was available to those eligible to move was the biggest challenge, given the region’s ongoing housing crisis. Loading “If we unlock a supply of land but if all it does is allow the sea changers to relocate to that area and drive out the flood-affected people, then clearly we have failed,” he said. The NRRC was looking at possible government interventions to make land cheaper. “Share share schemes are an option, and stamp duty relief. We also need to look at things like density limits. There are all kinds of options to reduce that price.”

Getting enough trained and available tradespeople in the region to move in and put up houses was also going to be a challenge. Witherdin said he hoped most people would find out by the end of February if they were eligible for a buyback, housing increase or rebuild package. The full scheme is likely to take five years to implement. Loading Home relocation expert Ian Graham said moving a home takes about a week and costs between $50,000 and $150,000. “Usually you have to cut it in sections, two or three,” he said. “And the roof has to be dismantled at roof height, because of the height limits on the road. “Most people are pretty excited and intrigued about how the whole process works. The last thing you want is a client with their head in the clouds about what’s going to happen to the house. You try really hard to explain, so they know what to expect at the other end.”