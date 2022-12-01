You don’t want to miss this chance to play sci-fi coop shooter with Xbox Game Pass

For any sci-fi horror fan, it’s hard to imagine a world without 1979’s Alien – or its countless sequels and spin-offs.

Fortunately, we don’t have to think about such a pointless existence; there’s still time to get stuck into the action shooter follow-up before it takes off Xbox game pass for good.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is one of 11 games set to disappear from the Game Pass roster on December 15. Sure, we’ll be comforted by 11 new titles to sink our Facehuggers into, but now’s a great time to head to the USS Endeavor for one last alien blast hooray with your friends. Think War zone but with Xenomorphs and a storyline.

(Image credit: Cold Iron Studios)

In with the crew

It’s always a bittersweet time when Xbox Game Pass announces its comings and goings. Although 11 new games certainly wouldn’t go amiss, especially if you’re one of the lucky new owners of one Xbox Series S after cleaned up on Cyber ​​Monday , is there something special to say about Aliens: Fireteam Elite that will be hard to find in any other title. Whether it’s the nostalgia factor or the bizarre enemies you’ll be up against, it’s definitely worth a look before it leaves the service.

You play as a colonial marine who heads for the vast battlefield of space and answers a distress call. What you find is more than just a spaceship wreckage. You and your team soon learn that an alien experiment has gone horribly wrong.

If you’ve always been a bit put off by the litany of Alien films and movies as an easily scared person, don’t panic when you enter Fireteam Elite. Just as Resident Evil 6 replaced screaming with teams, Aliens: Fireteam Elite leans heavily on the action-shooter side of the tracks rather than being a straight-up survival horror adventure. This isn’t the case with Alien: Isolation, its Game Pass native brother, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t accidentally download that one.

If the promise that fears will be less and further away isn’t enough to encourage you, having two friends by your side for that extra bit of moral support can help. The game is fully supported for online co-op gaming, so you don’t have to worry about those pesky Chestbursters.

(Image credit: tinyBuild)

New kids on the chopping block

While it will be sad to say goodbye to Fireteam on December 15, don’t despair. We’ll see Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga coming to Game Pass on December 6, featuring all nine games and even some elements of the TV spinoffs.

Joining the massive Lego Star Wars collection on December 8 is Hello Neighbor 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the original 2017 stealth horror game that took streamers by storm. Using only your wits and environment, your mission will be to infiltrate your creepy neighbor’s house and uncover the secrets he hides there before he finds you first – and if the first episode is anything to go by, pick it up. judge, you really don’t want that to happen.