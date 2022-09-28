You don’t have to be a cute koala to be an Instagram influencer. Give lizards and bugs a chance

Author provided, CC BY” width=”800″ height=”496″/> The number of engagement messages with each group of animals (taxon) received. Categories not sharing letters differ significantly from each other, e.g. mammals (b) were more involved than invertebrates, birds and reptiles (a) but no molluscs, fish or amphibians (ab). All significant differences were relatively small (1-2%). Credit: Author provided, CC BY



Remember the high school popularity contests? Often our athletic, genetically gifted classmates got the most attention: the school captain, the footy team captain, the prom queen. But popularity contests don’t just exist in school. And in the conservation world, it can be a matter of survival for the ‘winners’ and ‘losers’.

If we were to ask you to list every animal species you can think of, chances are that list would be full of mammals and birds, with very few reptiles, fish, amphibians and invertebrates. So why do we focus so much on some species and so little on others?

Our recent study challenges assumptions that humans simply find mammals and birds far more fascinating than other species. When these neglected species were posted to Instagram by wildlife organizations and researchers, there were no major differences in the likes they attracted.

This has implications for the species we target to gain public support for conservation. A more complete picture of the wildlife around us would help reduce the glaring imbalances in conservation outcomes.

Survival of the cutest and lightest

For years we’ve assumed that humans are more concerned with the “cute and fuzzy” kind – often known as “charismatic megafauna” – and these are the animals that shown on TV, film and commercials. There is evidence to support this preference. People will often choose to donate to mammals and birds about other species, and mammals and birds are more mentioned on social media.

However, mammals and birds make up less than 10% of all animals on Earth. With the media we consume, we just don’t get an accurate picture of the wildlife world that surrounds us.

Where this becomes worrisome is the struggle for species survival. Our planet is in a extinction crisiswith species dying out at extraordinary rates.

However, our focus on mammals and birds means that cute and fluffy animals are getting more research attention and funding. The conservation results for these species are better than for reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. Significantly, 94% of all endangered species on the IUCN Red List are reptiles, fish, amphibians and invertebrates.

Do people really prefer charismatic megafauna?

our study suggests that this problem may be more complex than first thought. Many Australian conservation organizations use social media platforms, such as Instagram, to share their work and connect communities with wildlife. But in the busy, ever-changing world of Instagram feeds, which images are the most effective at capturing someone’s attention?

We set out to find out which Australian animal species were most frequently posted on Instagram and which had the highest levels of engagement. Based on the belief that humans will engage more with charismatic megafauna, we expected that mammals and birds would be seen more frequently and elicit greater engagement than the “creepy critters” such as amphibians and insects.

We analyzed 670 wildlife photos posted to Instagram in 2020 and 2021 by wildlife organizations and research group accounts. For each image, we noted the species posted in the image. As a measure of engagement, we recorded the number of “likes” the image received relative to the number of followers of each organization.

What did the study find?

Our results were surprising and offer hope for the future of underrepresented wildlife.

While most of the wildlife photos posted to Instagram by these conservation organizations were of mammals and birds (73.7% to be exact), our image engagement analysis revealed a surprising and promising trend. Mammals were indeed more fascinating than other species, but only in a very small number. We found that birds, reptiles, invertebrates, amphibians, and fish were all equally appealing to Instagram users.

Are we ready to sympathize with weird bugs?

Maybe it’s time to give our creepy critters more media attention. The more we see a great diversity of animals, the more likely we are to support their conservation.

The Theory of repeated messages suggests that when we are repeatedly exposed to something, we are more likely to become familiar with it, deal with it, and support it. Research has shown that when we make an effort to promote underrepresented species, we can increase their chances of a public donation by 26%.

Our findings suggest that the media and conservation organizations can promote endangered species in all walks of life — from lizards to insects and fish to frogs — without compromising viewer engagement. This will increase our knowledge of the amazing diversity of animals we share this planet with. This, in turn, will result in underrepresented species getting more of the conservation support they need to survive.

Zoos Victoria is already leading the way. The endangered native golden-ray blue butterfly is found in the new Wildlife Totes campaign to preserve its natural habitat.

Perhaps we tend to prefer mammals and birds because we see them more, not just because they look a certain way. After all, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.

