“You don’t have to ask me twice!” Heidi Klum, 49, says she’s more than willing to undress

Heidi Klum has revealed that she is more than willing to undress in front of the camera, even as she approaches 50.

She said Access: ‘I feel the same as always. You don’t have to ask me twice to take my clothes off and show myself in lingerie. It’s a bit like putting on an old hat, in a way.

The 49-year-old model recently reunited with former Victoria’s Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, Candice Swanepoel, 33, and Tyra Banks, 48, for Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims shapewear photoshoot.

She continued: “Kim called me up and asked if I wanted to do the Skims ad with Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel and it’s Tyra Banks.

“I was like, “Hell yeah!” It was really nice to be with my Victoria’s Secret Angels again.’

Despite hard work on the 17th season of America’s Got Talent on NBC, Heidi is also anticipating the season three premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Making The Cut.

She co-created the series with Tim Gunn, who also hosts the show, and the pair previously worked on Bravo’s Project Runway.

Heidi and her creative partner stayed with the program for many seasons before leaving the fashion design competition series in 2018.

Along with Heidi and Tim, the previous two seasons of Making The Cut featured Naomi Campbell, Jeremy Scott and Winnie Harlow.

The show’s first series of episodes premiered in March 2020, and the second debuted the following August.

Heidi spoke about working on the program during a sit-down with The List, where she commented that she enjoyed working with her longtime boyfriend Gunn.

“It’s just beautiful when, you know, we have each other’s backs. We can have fun. We can laugh at each other, with each other,” she said.

The model then said that she and her creative partner had come to understand each other very well over the years.

“He’ll know when I think, ‘I can’t get it out today.’ Then Tim says, “I’ll do it.” Or sometimes it happens the other way around,” she noted.

The third season of the program is currently being made available on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform on August 19.