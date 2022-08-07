YOU could be the next 007: James Bond’s Aston Martin, speedboat and a bionic eye will be auctioned

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the James Bond films, a total of 60 items will be auctioned.

James Bond fans from around the world can bid on items from all 25 films, including posters, props, costumes, memorabilia and experiences.

Online sales begin on September 15 and end on James Bond Day, October 5. The items listed are:

A signed No Time To Die Clapperboard. Estimate: £5,000 to £7,000

Specter Agent Primo’s bionic eyeball. Estimate: £4,000 to £6,000

Omega, Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition of No Time To Die. Estimate: £15,000 to £20,000

No Time To Die song page with lyrics autographed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell and No Time To Die theme music sheet autographed by Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro and Johnny Marr. Estimate: £5,000 to £7,000

Five bow ties worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond. Estimate: £5,000 to £7,000

Tom Ford two piece dinner costume with Crockett & Jones shoes, worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond. Estimate: £25,000 to £30,000

No Time To Die Aston Martin replica DB5 stunt car. Estimate: £1,500,000 to £2,000,000

Michael lo Sordo ‘Alexandra’ dress, worn by Ana de Armas as Paloma. Estimate: £8,000 to £12,000

No Time To Die pre-production Land Rover Defender 110 stunt car. Estimate: £300,000 to £500,000

26 black and white photos from behind the scenes. Estimate: £10,000 to £20,000

No time to die Aston Martin V8. Estimate: £500,000 to £700,000

A broken mask and costume with bullet holes, worn by Remi Malek as Safin. Estimate: £8,000 to £12,000

No time to die Range Rover Sport SVR stunt car. Estimate: £80,000 to £120,000

Omega, a stainless steel automatic anti-magnetic wristwatch worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond. Estimate: £15,000 to £20,000

007 60th Anniversary: ​​and Rover Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition. Estimate: £200,000 to £300,000

Navy tactical suit, worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. Estimate: £15,000 to £20,000

No time to die Jaguar XF stunt car. Estimate £50,000 to £70,000

Navy tactical suit, worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. Estimate: £10,000 to £15,000

Aston Martin DBS Supereggera, No Time To Die 007 Special Edition. Estimate: £300,000 to £400,000

Five night stay at the Fleming Villa in Goldeneye. Estimate: £30,000 to £50,000

Omega, a set of two limited edition on Her Majesty’s Secret Service 50th Anniversary Seamaster Diver 300m model automatic wristwatches. Estimate: £40,000 to £60,000

Swarvoski crystal mounted prop egg in the way of Faberge. Estimate: £6,000 to £10,000

Tuxedo worn by Timothy Dalton as James Bond in a License To Kill. Estimate: £6,000 to £10,000

Q jet boat from The World Is Not Enough. Estimate: £20,000 to £30,000

No time to die Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE. Estimate: £20,000 to £30,000

Complete set of works by Ian Fleming. Estimate: £3,000 to £5,000

Goldfinger poster. Estimate: £1,200 to £1,800

Cafe Martnique menu. Estimate: £800 to £1,200

Diamond Are Forever artwork. Estimate: £2,000 to £3,000

Live And Let Die Song Score autographed by Sir Paul McCartney. Estimate: £3,000 to £5,000

Live and let die artwork. Estimate: £1,000 to £1,500

The Man With The Golden Gun artwork. Estimate: £500 to £700

Major Anya Amasova’s dress, worn by Barbara Bach. Estimate: £5,000 to £8,000

Moonraker artwork. Estimate: £300 to £500

Drax crew belt buckle and ‘classified information’ document from Drax Industries. Estimate: £1,500 to £2,500

Octopussy artwork. Estimate: £200 to £300

Fabric Zorin logo. Estimate: £700 to £1,000

James Bon and Kara’s cello case sled. Estimate: £5,000 to £8,000

BMW 750iL miniature model. Estimate: £7,000 to £10,000

Clock used by Judi Dench as M with nuclear locator card. Estimate: £3,000 to £5,000

Casino Royale script signed by the producers, actors and screenwriters. Estimate: £4,000 to £6,000

Another Way To Die sheet music signed by Jack White and Alicia Keys. Estimate: £3,000 to £5,000

Tom Ford suit worn by Daniel Craig in Skyfall. Estimate: £10,000 to £15,000

Dead City costume worn by Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva. Estimate: £8,000 to £12,000

Skyfall song score autographed by Adele. Estimate: £3,000 to £5,000

Floating dragon casino lion statue. Estimate: £4,000 to £6,000

Day of the Dead Wheel Dancer Costume. Estimate: £2,000 to £3,000

Tom Ford navy suit worn by Daniel Craig. Estimate: £8,000 to £12,000

The song score of Writing’s On The Wall, signed by Sam Smith. Estimate: £3,000 to £5,000

Day of the Dead Aztec Skeleton. Estimate: £4,000 to £6,000

Day of the dead Mexican bike parade. Estimate: £5,000 to £8,000

Costume worn by Christopher Waltz as Blofeld. Estimate: £6,000 to £8,000

Barton Perreira ‘Norton’ sunglasses worn by Daniel Craig. Estimate: £10,000 to £15,000

Set of two Globe-Trotter suitcases, used by Daniel Craig and Madeleine Swann. Estimate: £10,000 to £15,000

Limited edition Michael Kors Collection bag, used by Naomie Harris as Moneypenny

Navy Hanten jacket and suit, worn by Rami Malek as Safin. Estimate: £5,000 to £7,000

In matching Globe-Trotter case, signed by Daniel Craig, together with Daniel Craig’s Bond book by Greg Williams, 2020. Estimated: £7,000 to £10,000

Moscot glasses, worn by Ben Whishaw as Q. Estimated: 33,000 to £5,000

Exclusive champagne Bollinger experience for four guests. Estimate: £15,000 to £20,000

A signed Skyfall clapperboard. Estimate: £5,000 to £7,000