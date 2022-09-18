‘You cost us the Rugby Championship’: New vision emerges of Wallabies skipper after All Blacks loss

A new vision has emerged of furious Wallabies captain Nic White telling the referee he ‘cost Australia the Rugby Championship’ after the team’s heartbreaking 39-37 loss to New Zealand.

Australia looked on course for a historic win over the All Blacks after 20 years of Bledisloe Cup pain before one of the most controversial decisions in rugby union history dashed the Wallabies’ chances after the win looked certain.

It didn’t just mean Australia couldn’t win the Bledisloe Cup; it also meant the Wallabies crashed out of Rugby Championship contention.

It was a point not lost on White, who confronted the referee, French Mathieu Raynal, after the match.

“He (Foley) was just about to kick it out and for two seconds … mate, it just cost us the rugby championship,” a fuming White told Raynal.

After the Wallabies rallied from a 31-13 second-half deficit to take the lead with three minutes remaining, they forced a penalty from the All Blacks scrum; all but sealing the win.

But when flyhalf Bernard Foley went to kick the ball into touch to probably end the game, Raynal made the rare and unusual call to sanction Foley for time-wasting.

It gave New Zealand a close scrum which was the platform for All Blacks back Jordie Barrett’s match-winning try which broke the hearts of Australian fans.

Wallabies legend Tim Horan branded Raynal’s call ‘just disgraceful’, while Australia will now demand SANZAAR and World Rugby explain how the decision came about.

“I’ve been commentating for over 20 years and I thought it was a disgraceful decision by the referee, he cracked under pressure,” Horan said.

‘It was a shameful decision and World Rugby needs to look at it. It was awful.’

Wallabies players Marika Koroibete (left) and Reece Hodge (right) embrace each other after Australia’s heartbreaking loss

Fellow Wallabies great Morgan Turinui, commentating on the game, said there was clearly a double standard at play.

“There’s a law that you have 90 seconds from scoring the try to making the conversion,” Turinui said.

“(But) twice in the game the All Blacks went past 90 seconds and the referee rightly didn’t spoil the game by being pedantic and disallowing the conversion try.”

A dejected Bernard Foley leaves the field after the Wallabies’ heartbreaking loss last Thursday

French referee Mathieu Raynal is under fire after his highly controversial decision that cost the Wallabies a Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup win

In his tense showdown with White, Raynal stood by his decision despite incurring the wrath of (almost) the entire rugby world.

‘Nic (White) I’m sorry, you know exactly what I wanted,’ he could be heard saying on the footage, which was released by Stan Sports.

‘So it’s not fair what you did in the end, you’re just running out of time and you know exactly that. If you think I am not capable of giving a scrum, you are making a mistake.

“So now you know.”

That last comment in particular will no doubt anger Wallabies players and supporters, with Raynal suggesting the threat to his ego appeared to be the main motivation behind his decision to blow a penalty.

Wallabies captain Nic White (centre) gets some consolation from coach Dave Rennie after the match

It was far from the only controversial moment of the match.

Lock Darcy Swain faces a SANAAR judiciary after a nasty challenge from All Black Quinn Tupaea saw the Kiwi tear his ACL.

With Tupaea’s legs outstretched as he appeared to recover the ball from a maul, Swain landed heavily on him – something that is not allowed given the potential for injury.

This looks ugly from Swain and rightly the map. Law 9.20.d: ‘A player may lift the jacker out of the contest at the ruck but may not drop their weight on them or target the lower limbs.’#AUSvNZL pic.twitter.com/JPNxQldtdh — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) 15 September 2022

It was a move All Blacks coach Ian Foster called for.

“We have a big problem with that,” he said in his post-match press conference.

‘We’ve got a player who’s probably out for nine months and you can’t target leg on the side on clean-out past the ball. ‘The rules are pretty clear.’

That earned Swain a yellow card when many felt it could just as easily have been a red.

He could face suspension following a report – but an eagle-eyed pundit has spotted another example of double standards during the contentious match.

Judge on outcome? This incident in the 72nd minute during Bledisloe I shows All Blacks prop Fletcher Newell coming in from the side, pulling Scott Sio’s leg and landing his body weight on his leg. Interesting compared to Darcy Swain’s challenge on Quinn Tupaea who was injured pic.twitter.com/SqSg3EIGFf — Christy Doran (@ChristypDoran) 18 September 2022

‘Judge on outcomes? This incident in the 72nd minute during Bledisloe I shows All Blacks prop Fletcher Newell coming in from the side, pulling Scott Sio’s leg and landing his body weight on his leg,’ journalist Christy Doran wrote on his Twitter.

‘Interesting compared to Darcy Swain’s challenge on Quinn Tupaea who was injured.’

Many fans slammed Doran for ‘reaching’ for his criticism of Rayal, but the footage is there for all to see.

Rieko Ioane and David Havili of the All Blacks celebrate with the Bledisloe Cup after the team’s controversial win over the Wallabies

Former rugby great Nigel Owens also flagged “referee by outcome”, insisting that Raynal should not penalize or show a card based on how badly a player is injured.

“It’s a difficult one, there will be many arguments that a yellow card is sufficient,” he said Fox Sports.

‘There will also be legitimate arguments that a red card would also be justified, especially given the outcome of that. But you have to be very careful that you don’t always base your decisions on a result.’

For now, the Wallabies will look to somehow regroup ahead of the second leg of the now-lost Bledisloe Cup on Saturday afternoon in Auckland.