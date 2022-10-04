You can't get an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max until NOVEMBER due to demand being higher than the supply

Consumers who order one of the phones now have to wait until November to receive it as demand exceeds supply

Consumers looking to get their hands on Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max will have to wait until November as demand outstrips supply.

The first launch of the smartphones is on October 7, and those who pre-ordered a device should still get theirs on time, but Apple’s website shows that shipping is now between November 3 and 10.

Industry expert Ming-Chi Kuo, known for making accurate predictions, suggested that most orders would be for the Pro, as the iPhone 14 was “pretty weak” — and it seems he’s right again.

Apple is said to have cut production of the iPhone 14, causing an additional six million handsets to drop this year on top of the 90 million units already produced in 2021, sources familiar with the case said. Bloomberg last month.

iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and iPhone 14 Pro Max $1099. Pre-orders for the devices open on September 9, and those who are early adopters will have their smartphone from October 7.

Apple had predicted that the pair would be popular among users. Orders from its suppliers revealed that it believed smartphones would make up 85 percent of sales.

However, the tech giant was not fully prepared as stocks could not keep up with demand, Cult of Mac reported first.

One of the biggest changes is Apple’s new Dynamic Island, which sits at the top of the screen and allows quick access to alerts.

Another major new feature of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is the always-on display, which keeps information on the lock screen visible even when the phone is in standby mode.

This is a common feature on many Android phones, as well as the Apple Watch, but it’s the first time it’s been available on an iPhone.

iOS 16 includes the ability to customize the lock screen, so in addition to time and date, you can now add widgets that display weather, battery level, and calendar events. Notifications also appear at the bottom of the lock screen.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Mx also bring a major camera upgrade, with the main camera now featuring a 48-megapixel sensor, up from 12 megapixels on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

And all these upgrades have pushed the iPhone Pro and Pro Max to the top of the popularity list.

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a note to customers over the weekend: “Demand for iPhones remains quite high for the Pro models, but weaker for the base models compared to a year ago, with 14 Pro and Pro Max turnaround times falling. in line with better than 13 Pro and Pro Max turnaround times, offset by shorter turnaround times for base models.”

However, the same cannot be said of the iPhone 14.

The lack of enthusiasm among consumers is likely due to price increases for markets outside the US and inflation, which is causing consumers to stick with their older iPhones rather than buy the latest model.