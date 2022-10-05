You can now sign up for Sony’s PlayStation Stars loyalty program in the US

PlayStation Stars, Sony’s new loyalty program for PlayStation customers, is now live in America, including the US. You can register for the program for free at the PlayStation Stars website or the PlayStation app, as long as you have an adult account for PlayStation Network. The website warns that you might be put on a waiting list for up to two months, but that wasn’t the case for me when I signed up a few hours ago.

Once you’ve joined Stars, you’ll see a new icon near your profile avatar and name on the left-most tab of the PlayStation app. Tap that icon to see your level, as well as which campaigns and rewards are available and which collectibles you already have.

When I first watched the program, I was able to participate in four different campaigns that required different efforts. You had to play a PS4 or PS5 game to earn a digital collectible (which Sony insists are not NFTs) that you can display in a virtual display case, which I completed as quickly as possible. One campaign asks me to play fighting games for another collectible.

Another campaign lets you earn 50 points for buying one of a selection of games on the PlayStation Store, a bit like the gold points you can earn in Nintendo’s eShop by buying games there. Points can be used towards other digital collectibles, PlayStation Store credit, or even some games, such as Cult of the Lamb, It Takes Two, and Hades. You have to earn one lot of points for the bigger prizes, though; $20 store credit costs 5,000 points, while the quarrycurrently the most expensive reward out there costs a whopping 17,500 points.

PlayStation Stars also tracks your “level” for things like buying full games from the PlayStation Store and earning a certain number of unusual trophies. Most levels only offer more collectibles, but level 4 gives you priority when chatting with PlayStation support. But getting to level 4 is a ridiculous amount of work to do; Not only do you have to buy four games, but you also have to collect a dazzling 128 trophies.

These are the PlayStation Stars levels. You will have to do a lot to get to level 4. Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

Things seem a bit buggy with PlayStation Stars so far. Sometimes the app can’t load pages. And despite opening two games on my PS5, the campaign to play a game took a long time to complete itself. Hopefully Sony will fix some of these issues soon.

Personally, I don’t think I’ll be spending that much time on PlayStation Stars. The better rewards just don’t seem to be worth it. But for PlayStation super fans or those who already play a lot of PlayStation games anyway, the campaigns can be fun activities to earn fun collectibles or points for future purchases.