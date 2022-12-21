You can now repair your iMac or Studio Display at home

If you have a desktop Mac with an obvious hardware problem, you no longer have to lug it to your local Apple Store or Apple Authorized Repair Shop. If you’re handy enough to do a repair yourself, you can now take advantage of Apple’s self-repair program, which has now expanded to include the iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Apple displays.

The Self Service Repair Store (which doesn’t look like an Apple website at all) requires customers to register, but once you do, you can order parts, buy or rent tools, and download repair manuals. Renting a tool kit costs $49 and you have to return the kit after a week. If Apple finds damage to the tools upon return, the company may charge you a surcharge. Parts will also be pricey, especially for newer devices like the Mac Studio and Studio Display. According to The Verge, the Studio Display’s nano-textured screen replacement costs $967.12 ($879.12 after you return your original broken screen).

However, Apple products are notorious for their complicated construction. It requires a lot of sensitivity, dexterity and patience to perform a hardware repair. Most people are better off leaving it to an experienced technician, but for some customers, self-repairs are the best option. Apple’s toolkits may seem over the top, but Apple believes these are the tools needed to get the job done right.

Apple started the program in the US earlier this year with the iPhone and has expanded it over time to include MacBooks. It’s also expanded it to European Apple users, though the desktop Mac repair program is only available in the US for now.

If you prefer to leave the repairs to the Apple Store, learn more about Apple repairs in our detailed guide.