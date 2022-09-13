You can now get a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,599

Earlier this month, we spotlighted the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in a crazy sale that’s still going on, but the entry-level model wasn’t included. Now it is: Amazon is selling the M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro today for $1,599a $400 savings and the best price we’ve ever seen.

For most people this will be a fantastic machine. Although it has the slowest M1 Pro processor with 8 CPU cores and 14 GPU cores (versus 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores on the other models), it is faster than the M2 MacBook Pro and Air, and it offers a lot of power on the go. Along with the chip, it has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, excellent battery life, 512GB of storage, MagSafe charging, HDMI, an SD card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

There are rumors that Apple will refresh the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 processors next month, but we don’t think the gains will be that big — certainly not as big as $400 right now. So grab one before they’re gone forever.