You can join Sony’s queue to buy a PS5 right now

While a PlayStation 5 still isn’t something you can find on every store shelf every day of the week, its availability has definitely gotten better in recent weeks. Sony has been dropping public restocks with some speed lately, and today is another chance. You can jump into a public queue on Sony’s site to virtually queue for a PS5 console now.

The recent restocks have been pretty easy to score a console, though you’ll still want to pay attention to your stated wait time until you hear the gong sound indicating it’s your turn. If you get through the queue, you may have a few options for PS5 consoles to choose from, including the regular $499 model with a disc drive, the $399 Digital Edition that doesn’t, or the Horizon Forbidden West bundle of both models for an additional $50. If it’s the latter, you’ll get a digital download voucher for the open-world game at a slight discount compared to the usual $69.99 price on PS5.

Please note that you do not need to refresh the page once you are in line on Sony’s site. Remember you will be asked to sign in to your PlayStation Network ID, so have your username and password ready. Good luck and feel free to share in the comments if you finally manage to land your console.



Playstation 5 With Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, you can play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

Some titles and peripherals to match your new console

A new PS5 comes with just one controller and some cables, so here are some things we recommend all new owners think about while you queue.



Midnight Black DualSense Controller The midnight black DualSense controller has the same hardware as the original – haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc – only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3 and PS4 consoles.



Sony Pulse 3D headset (black) Sony’s proprietary wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the 3D audio effect of the PS5, and it also works on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The latest adventure from Insomniac Games in the Ratchet & Clank series is the funniest entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s a showcase for stunning graphics as well as fast loading speeds.



Demon Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.