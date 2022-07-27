You can join Sony’s queue to buy a PS5 right now

Does it feel like déjà vu again? You should if you keep track of console additions at all. After yesterday’s public queue for a PlayStation 5 replenishment, Sony has another one today that is just getting started. You can jump right in here and try your luck getting a PS5 — most likely in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99 for the regular PS5 with a disc drive or $449.99 for a digital edition.

If Sony’s recent public queues are any indication, it could be more than an hour as it pumps out more of these bundles. So if you’re late, be persistent. It’s not uncommon to see an estimated wait time on Sony’s site of over an hour and still potentially get in much earlier. Make sure you’re ready to sign in to your PlayStation Network account, as the rules of one console per account still apply. Good luck!



Playstation 5 With Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, you can play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

Games and accessories you can’t ignore

You probably need some extras for your new PS5, so here are some essential and fun extras that we’re always happy to recommend.



Midnight Black DualSense Controller The midnight black DualSense controller has the same hardware as the original – haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc – only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3 and PS4 consoles.



Sony Pulse 3D headset (black) Sony’s proprietary wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the 3D audio effect of the PS5, and it also works on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The latest adventure from Insomniac Games in the Ratchet & Clank series is the funniest entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s a showcase for stunning graphics as well as fast loading speeds.



Demon Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.