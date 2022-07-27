You can join Sony’s queue to buy a PS5 right now
Does it feel like déjà vu again? You should if you keep track of console additions at all. After yesterday’s public queue for a PlayStation 5 replenishment, Sony has another one today that is just getting started. You can jump right in here and try your luck getting a PS5 — most likely in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99 for the regular PS5 with a disc drive or $449.99 for a digital edition.
If Sony’s recent public queues are any indication, it could be more than an hour as it pumps out more of these bundles. So if you’re late, be persistent. It’s not uncommon to see an estimated wait time on Sony’s site of over an hour and still potentially get in much earlier. Make sure you’re ready to sign in to your PlayStation Network account, as the rules of one console per account still apply. Good luck!
Games and accessories you can’t ignore
You probably need some extras for your new PS5, so here are some essential and fun extras that we’re always happy to recommend.