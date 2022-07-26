You can finally send friend requests from the Nintendo Switch Online app

It’s easier than ever to add someone as a friend to your Nintendo Switch account using just your phone, now that you can enter a friend code in the Switch Online mobile app and send a request. An update in March made it easy for people to copy their code from the app to share with others. Now you can more easily expand your friends list when you don’t have your Switch to hand.

The updated version of the mobile app on iPhone / iPad or android (version 2.2 or later) also allows you to share your friend code as a URL that someone else can click so they can send a request or a QR code so they can get there just by using their camera.

One thing to keep in mind with the update is that the app now requires at least iOS 14 to run, but thankfully there’s quite a long list of compatible devices.

The clunky codes have been a hurdle to Switch multiplayer since the system debuted and were a step back from the Nintendo Network ID system used for the Wii U. Nintendo has tried to make it easier by allowing you a Facebook or Twitter account linking suggestions based on who your friends are on those services, but not everyone likes linking all their accounts together.