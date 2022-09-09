You can currently get a PlayStation 5 bundle from Sony without queuing

Today, Sony is giving those who don’t already own a PlayStation 5 another chance. Sony is back the sale of Playstation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.99which comes with the disc-based console and a digital code to download a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. But unlike Sony’s more recent restock events, you don’t have to enter an online queue to check out – just log in with your PlayStation Network and check out (seriously).

While we can’t guarantee you’ll be able to grab the console today, there are of course a few things you can do to maximize your chances. First of all, remember that when you buy a PS5 from Sony, you need to log in to your PlayStation Network account. So it’s wise to have your username and password handy, and keep in mind that you can only buy one console per account. Luckily, you don’t have to wait in a virtual queue this time to get Sony’s next-gen console.

Enjoy your PS5 even more with these accessories and games

To help you pass the time while waiting, why not prepare for your new PS5 with some fun accessories and games? Here are a few we would recommend:



Sony Pulse 3D headset (black) Sony’s proprietary wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the 3D audio effect of the PS5 and will also work on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.



Midnight Black DualSense Controller The midnight black DualSense controller has the same hardware as the original – haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc – just with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3 and PS4 consoles.



PlayStation Plus (annual membership) PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed for Sony’s three new tiers of the revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with several downloadable games as part of the membership.



Gran Turismo 7 Polyphony Digital’s latest in the long-running “Real Driving Simulator” series, Gran Turismo 7 is a feast of cars, with an expanded campaign mode and photo mode.



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The latest adventure from Insomniac Games in the Ratchet & Clank series is the funniest entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s a showcase for stunning graphics as well as fast loading speeds.



Demon Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.





Subscribe to the newsletter

Verge deals

Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week.

Correction Sept 8, 3:50 PM ET: An earlier version of this article claimed that you had to enter a virtual queue to buy the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle. However, there is no virtual queue and bundles can be purchased directly from Sony. We regret the mistake.