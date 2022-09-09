You can currently get a PlayStation 5 bundle from Sony without queuing
Today, Sony is giving those who don’t already own a PlayStation 5 another chance. Sony is back the sale of Playstation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.99which comes with the disc-based console and a digital code to download a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. But unlike Sony’s more recent restock events, you don’t have to enter an online queue to check out – just log in with your PlayStation Network and check out (seriously).
While we can’t guarantee you’ll be able to grab the console today, there are of course a few things you can do to maximize your chances. First of all, remember that when you buy a PS5 from Sony, you need to log in to your PlayStation Network account. So it’s wise to have your username and password handy, and keep in mind that you can only buy one console per account. Luckily, you don’t have to wait in a virtual queue this time to get Sony’s next-gen console.
Correction Sept 8, 3:50 PM ET: An earlier version of this article claimed that you had to enter a virtual queue to buy the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle. However, there is no virtual queue and bundles can be purchased directly from Sony. We regret the mistake.