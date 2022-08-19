You Can Completely Change Old Photos with VanceAI Photo Restorer

The camera technology back in the days was drastically different than today and naturally, it provided different results too. Many of the photos taken before become damaged and grow worse in quality. However, those photos still hold a lot of value for people, as they are not only considered nostalgic but also aesthetic. That is why old photo restoration is a much needed photo editing feature nowadays. Being able to store old photos digitally or being able to post them up on social media platforms is beneficial. As such, a photo restorer is useful in many industries, such as photography and education. With that said, we will be taking a look at VanceAI Photo Restorer, an AI old photo restoration tool that can remove scratches from old photos online and enhance their quality.

Why Choose an AI Photo Restorer?

The biggest difference between an AI based photo restorer and others is that with an AI based tool, you can bring old photos back to life in a really easy way. What that means is that AI applications don’t require you to know how to enhance old photos by yourself. AI is an algorithm that is trained to restore old photos by itself. So, it is simply an automatic tool that only needs images for it to start. You can completely change old photos with the photo restorer tool and get great results too. Now, a manual editing tool like Photoshop still remains a highly preferred image editing application and offers one of the best outputs too. However, with quick improvements made to AI algorithms coupled with their ever-increasing features, an application like VanceAI is a solid choice as well.

VanceAI.com is an online platform that is constantly looking to improve itself. This is an important aspect about the platform because there are countless other image editing platforms online that unfortunately, do not offer as many features or performance. In order to stand with a premium application like Photoshop or GIMP, an online platform needs to make sure that it is up to date. Only a few online apps follow this, including VanceAI and Fotor. Another reason for considering a photo restoration online AI tool over anything else is the affordability. If we take the example of VanceAI, you can get started with a subscription for as low as $5.94 per month offering 100 image credits per month as part of the annual plan.

How to Restore Old Photos with VanceAI Photo Restorer?

We will now go through the simple steps of restoring old photos with VanceAI’s AI old photo restoration tool online.

Step 1: You can access the web page of the photo restoration tool by clicking on the link given above. Once there, simply click on the Upload Image option to prompt the VanceAI Workspace for uploading images.

Step 2: VanceAI Restorer Workspace is where you can upload images and do more. Use the upload box to select an image for upload. Other than that, you can manage tool settings, check remaining credits, account info, and more. After uploading, click on Start to Process to change old photos.

Step 3: You will see the comparison Before-After images once the result is ready. Click on the Download Image option to save the image on your device.

Old Photos Restored by VanceAI Photo Restorer

We will now review a few photos processed by the photo restoration tool.

1. Old Family Photo

The old photo restoration application can certainly change old photos for the better as seen from this example. While the Before image looks really faded out and damaged, the After image is sharper with less damage marks. The new or After image is not completely devoid of damage marks, but it definitely manages to reduce the damage by a big margin. The biggest improvement here though is the sharpness and the color. The coloring in the new image looks better and more in touch with the tone. Not to mention that the tool does face enhancement pretty well too.

2. Face Enhancement Couple

In this example too, the VanceAI Photo Restorer tool manages to do face enhancement noticeably well. The two images shown have a clear difference in terms of face quality of the people in the frame. Moreover, even though there aren’t damage marks in the image, it still contains blurs and image noise. The photo restoration tool manages to clear some of that out of the photo. With this tool, you can change old photos regardless of their quality type. Your old photos don’t necessarily have to be damaged heavily with spots, tears, or sepia.

3. Old Camp Photo Colored

VanceAI Photo Restorer offers an additional feature which is pretty rare to find elsewhere, especially in other AI photo restoration tools online. The feature, as you can notice, is about coloring old black and white images. There are many times where we want to restore old photos but also make them look new and modern. This feature can help you do that within a few seconds only. The best thing is that you can choose to colorize an old damaged image along with the repair option. The usual results that you get from this are realistic looking images though a few spots remain colorless.

Conclusion

The VanceAI Photo Restorer has a lot going for it even though it’s not exactly the perfect tool for old photo restoration. While there are a few instances where the tool slips up, it is still an incredibly strong tool overall. The reasons for that are plenty. The tool is powered by AI and hence it is really easy to use. You can get great results by just uploading an image and waiting for a few seconds. Moreover, it offers good performance thanks to the AI and Machine Learning algorithms. The platform also has one of the best UI designs, especially due to the inclusion of VanceAI Workspace. Finally, you can start using Vance AI right now since it offers 3 image credits for free per month to all users.

Additional Choices from VanceAI

VanceAI is an online platform which is always looking to add new features for its users. Naturally, the application has developed many other image editing tools besides the AI photo restoration tool to change old photos. Moreover, you can actually use some of these tools to further enhance the results you’d get from the photo restorer tool. For instance, you can use AI image enhancer to improve the quality of the old photos that you upload and repair from the photo restoration tool. While the image may be repaired, there can still be room for improvement in terms of pure quality. Additionally, you can also use VanceAI Photo Colorizer to add colors to old black and white images. This can make your photos look modern.

Free Alternative to VanceAI

If you’re not yet prepared to take on a VanceAI subscription, you can make use of an alternative online website offered by VanceAI for free usage. You can simply go to photorestoration.ai if you want to restore old photos for free with decent results. You won’t be able to use the additional features of the original Photo Restorer, however. Moreover, it is also worth noting that VancePDF.com is another free tool used to process PDF as well.