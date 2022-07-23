You CAN beat inflation – as long as you’re buying a smartphone, TV, cruise break or sports tickets

With inflation at a record 40-year high, most Americans are feeling the impact of soaring prices, especially at the gas pump and grocery store.

But analysts claim some products are actually cheaper now than they were last year, when the U.S. inflation rate was around 7 percent. It is currently at 9.1 percent, the highest figure since 1981.

Smartphones, televisions, tickets to sporting events and cruises have seen some of the aggressive price drop – at more than 20 percent – largely due to pandemic-fueled promotions.

Many shoppers stocked up on gadgets at the start of the pandemic, when tens of millions of Americans were forced to stay home, meaning fewer people are in the market for similar purchases.

Consumer spending is also on the decline, meaning demand for products is getting lower and in-store inventory is growing. That increase in supply means prices on goods which are plentiful will begin to drop.

Experts predict prices will continue to drop as retailers try to battle the declining demand and rising interest rates.

Despite soaring energy and food prices, shoppers can still find a bargain if they’re looking to upgrade their electronics collection.

Data revealed that popular smartphones and televisions are much cheaper than they were last year.

Prices for popular phones, such as the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z, were slashed by 16 percent, 22 percent and 29 percent, respectively. The iPhone 13 dropped from $1,500 to $1,299.75; the Pixel from $899 to $699; and the Galaxy Z from $1,900 to $1,349.

Cell phone carriers, such as Verizon and AT&T, are trying to increase customer spending by offering promotions where you can get a free – or nearly free – iPhone 13 when you trade-in an eligible smartphone and commit to a term-contract.

Apple is also offering up to $600 off of new phones with an eligible trade-in.

Similarly, 71 percent of televisions sold at a promotional rate during the first quarter of 2022. Market research firm NPD Group reported that in 2021 only 18 percent of TVs were purchased with a discount.

Sony, TCL and Samsung – three popular TV makers – are all cutting product prices.

The Sony X85J, a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV, has an almost 44 percent price decline this year, dropping from $1,300 last July to $729.99 currently.

TCL’s 75-inch Roku TV is now selling for $2,498 – a nearly 17 percent decline from last summer’s $3,000 price.

A Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K TV is going for nearly $598, a 25 percent drop from its sale price in July 2021.

Ben Arnold, a NPD Group consumer technology analyst, told The Wall Street Journal the electronics price drop is likely a result of declining demand.

He explained how many Americans stocked up on electronics, including TVs, during the COVID lockdowns and are no longer as interested in purchasing them.

Most pandemic-era restrictions have also been lifted and Americans are spending less time at home, meaning their need for in-house workout equipment, such as the Peloton bike, has decreased.

The popular exercise bike and its associated packages dropped in price. Costs for the Bike, Bike Plus and Peloton Tread were slashed by 17 percent, 20 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

Although Americans aren’t staying home as much anymore, they apparently are still reluctant to go on cruises.

The average cost of ship fare has dropped by 7.8 percent, but many cruise lines are offering sailings at extremely discounted rates in an effort to fill staterooms.

For example, a seven-night Carnival cruise touring Alaska that cost $649 per traveler last July is 26 percent cheaper this year at $474 per person.

Carnival last month offered the same route for as low as $40 per person.

Royal Caribbean’s three-night Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise dropped by 43 percent from $299 to $170 per person.

Disney, which typically has more expensive sailings than its competitors, has cut its prices the least.

The company’s three-night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral dropped 3 percent from $2,603 per traveler to $2,526.

The reduced cruise costs is a stark contrast to the rising prices reported across the rest of the travel industry – with the exception of car and truck rental rates which are down 7.75 percent.

Airfare ticket costs are extremely inflated as airlines struggle to keep up with demand due to staffing shortages. Last month, travelers were paying more than double the average ticket price for popular domestic flights.

Gas prices hit a record high of more than $5 per gallon last month, although the nationwide average price at the pump is now down nearly 50 cents since June 16.

It’s still significantly higher than the average $3.17 per gallon seen at this time last year – but the figure is likely to keep decreasing in the near future, according to Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Americans are also paying less to enjoy sporting events with admission costs across the industry having decreased by 6 percent overall.

Most significantly, NFL ticket prices dropped by 25 percent with the league average now at $307 per ticket. Last year, the average ticket price was $411.

Ticket prices are still higher than the 2020 average of $305, when game attendance was restricted due to the pandemic. The pre-COVID average, in 2019, was $258.

MLB TV, which provides baseball lovers with access to almost every regular season game, reduced its subscription price from $139.99 to $114.99 – a nearly 18 percent decline.

Despite the reduction in ticket fares, consumers are still paying top dollar at sporting events.

Those who attended the PGA Championship in May were met with shocking concession stand prices. CNBC reported that beer was selling for $18 per bottle.

The fan cost index, which evaluates how much fan typically spends while attending a match, also increased during the most recent NFL and NBA seasons.

Nearly two thirds of Americans say they have cut back on spending at restaurants, movies and other fun nights out, due to the record-high 9.1 percent inflation rate that has caused widespread economic pain

Meanwhile, nearly two thirds of Americans say they have cut back on spending at restaurants, movies and other fun nights out, due to the record-high inflation rate that has caused widespread economic pain.

Some 65 percent of respondents said they were spending less on concerts and other types of entertainment, while another 61 percent said they were driving less.

More than 4 in 10 are spending less on groceries, according to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey of 800 people earlier this month, and about a third are using their credit cards more often to make it through the crunch.

Shoppers are spending less on everyday basics like bread, eggs and milk as well as processed goods like juice boxes, according to another study by NielsenIQ. Cereals alone have risen in price by a jaw-dropping 15.1 per cent.

Inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.1 percent last month, according to the government’s consumer price index, as people across the U.S. struggled to make ends meet and complained about the painful cutbacks they had to make.

