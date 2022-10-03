You are NOT entering! The Scariest and Most Intimidating Warning Signs

<!–

Sometimes a sign that says “Don’t enter” just won’t cut it – as these intimidating posts show.

Some PRoperty owners and businesses from around the world are doing everything they can to keep people away in these boards, shared online by social media users and collected in a hilarious Bored Panda gallery.

One sign in a dentist warned patients of death if they had taken certain drugs, another warned that propellers would cut their heads off if they entered a certain area.

But some of the signs were funny — like the one for a corn maze, which warns people that they might be rescued at some point, if they lucky.

Here we reveal the most extraordinary characters from around the world…

Just in case anyone is thinking about peeing on this statue, there is a sign warning of the consequences

Killer bugs: This bizarre Alaskan sign warned of giant insects with deadly beaks that fly away with you in their claws

Direct and to the point: sometimes it doesn’t pay to be subtle, like with this beheading warning sign

Creepy critters: This sign was spotted in Australia urging people not to encourage reptiles to enter the building

Swimmers beware: This is a serious warning sign, showing how water at a weir causes people to drown by sucking them underwater

Spooky: This castle in Poland doesn’t warn of uneven stairs or drafty rooms. No, it warns of ghosts

Fear Tactics: Most people don’t like going to the dentist, but some are warned that having their teeth done can kill them even if they’ve already taken certain medications

Fun times at the zoo: Most people want to go see elephants, but this sign warns that elephants can have a good time too

Cougar Warning: Young Men Were Warned That Cougars Prefer Them As Their Favorite Afternoon Snack In This Hilarious Sign

Passive Aggressive: These Locals Warned That If A Fast Car Hit One Of Their Kids, They Would Seek Deadly Revenge

Cave Divers: It’s known as an extremely dangerous sport, and this sign shows just how dangerous