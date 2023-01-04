You are 9ft 6in? That’s a strong story! The tallest man in the world shoots down the challenger’s bid for the title

Sultan Kösen, 40, who measures 8ft 3in, proudly showed off his Tallest Man in the World certificate following reports that Sulemana Abdul Samed is 9ft 6in.

Beanpole Sulemana, 29, gained worldwide attention after doctors estimated his height at a rural clinic in Ghana, where staff did not have the proper equipment to measure him.

He attended a monthly appointment to resolve health complications.

The unverified record would make him the tallest man in history – 18 inches taller than Mr. Kösen, 40.

Sultan Kösen, 40, who is 2.5 meters tall, proudly showed off his certificate during an interview with Anadolu Agency in Dede village in Mardin, Turkey on January 3, 2023

There are reports that Sulemana Abdul Samed (pictured left), 29, could be 2.90 meters tall. Sultan Kösen (pictured right), 40, is the world record holder at 8ft 3in

Guinness World Records recognizes Mr. Kösen, a Turkish farmer, as the longest living person and having the largest hands in the world.

Based in the village of Dede in Mardin, Turkey, he told Andalou news agency today: “I have the biggest feet in the world. I wear size 61 shoes.

“I also own the biggest hands in the world. My data has been registered. I am cultural world heritage.

‘I hear some news say: “Sultan’s record is over, there are people taller than Sultan”.

Mr Kösen added: ‘If so, let’s measure our height.

“I have held my record for 14 years. I will not lose my record to anyone. I am determined.’

Mr Samed has Marfan syndrome, a growth disorder of the body’s connective tissue, with children usually inheriting the condition from one of their parents

He has to wear shoes made from tires nailed for him by a local handyman.

Sultan Kösen, 40, poses at Dede village in Mardin, Turkey on January 3, 2023

In Ghana, where he is famous, many refer to him as the ‘gentle giant’. He is also known as Awuche, which means “Let’s go” in Hausa.

He was forced to give up his dream of becoming a driver, due to his health, to be a driver and went back to his village from the capital Accra.

The tallest man of all time was Robert Wadlow of the US, who was eight feet tall when he died in 1940.

Although he was diagnosed with gigantism years ago, medical staff in the rural district struggled to find equipment large enough to measure Mr. Samed’s gargantuan height.

He was diagnosed with gigantism a few years ago.

As reports of his unofficial record spread online, a BBC reporter approached him with a 16ft tape measure.

He asked a neighbor to stand on a chair and mark Mr. Samed’s height with a piece of charcoal against a wall. The tape measure registered 7ft 4in.

Samed said, ‘The way they measure me can’t say everything is perfect.

‘I’m still growing up. Who knows, maybe one day I’ll reach that height too.

“Every three months of four months I grow.

“If you haven’t seen me for three months and you see me, you would have seen that I’ve gotten bigger.”

Mr. Kösen became the tallest living man in the world in 2009 when he was 2.5 meters tall at the age of 26. Since then he has grown another two inches

Ethiopia’s tallest man Nagawo Jimaa, 2 meters 4.6 inches, posted a photo on Facebook next to one of Mr Samed with the message, ‘Never give up’.

An earlier message read: “Bring him if you like – this man will not be taller than me.”

Guinness World Records said it is aware of only ten confirmed or reliable cases in history of people reaching the 8ft mark.

Morteza Mehrzad, 35, of Iran and Brahim Takioullah, 40, of Morocco both hold the record for the second tallest living man at 8ft 1in.

About 50 living humans have reached 7ft 5in or higher.

Mr Kösen became the tallest living man in the world in 2009 when he was 8ft 1in at the age of 26. Since then he has grown another two inches.