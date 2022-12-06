Yorkshire Water ends the hosepipe ban despite insisting the county is still in a drought

A water company that supplies more than five million households is finally ending the garden hose ban introduced in the summer.

Yorkshire Water said the county is still officially in a drought, according to the Environment Agency.

But the ban – imposed on August 26 – can now be lifted thanks to a wetter-than-average autumn and the public’s efforts to conserve water.

Thames Water lifted the ban on November 22, affecting 10 million households, while South East Water lifted the ban affecting 1.4 million customers last week.

Yorkshire Water has lifted the ban on water hoses it introduced three months ago for more than five million households.

Yorkshire Water said yesterday the ban saved an average of 28 million liters a day as reservoirs dried up.

South West Water, which covers Devon and Cornwall, still has a garden hose ban, first imposed on 15 August.

In July and August, reservoirs in northern England fell dramatically after months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.

Yorkshire Water said yesterday the ban saved an average of 28 million liters a day as reservoirs dried up.

Heavy autumn rains have filled many reservoirs dramatically.

An image capturing the summer drought was of the old bridge exposed at Batings Reservoir, near Ripponden, West Yorkshire, due to ultra-low water levels. The bridge is now flooded again as the water level rises.

The Woodhead Reservoir, between Sheffield and Manchester, managed by United Utilities, is now completely full, just three months after its exposed, parched and cracked bed became another symbol of the hot, dry summer.

Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said the company is ‘deeply grateful to our customers for their efforts to save water’.

“Thanks to a number of emergency drought programs, drought permits, increased seepage activity, rainfall and everyone’s efforts to conserve water, the reservoirs now look much healthier — with average levels across the region now at 75 percent.”

Last week, officials said most of England was still in a drought despite recent heavy rains and water companies should plan ahead to avoid potential problems next summer.

Above-average rainfall in October and November has helped boost reservoir stocks across England to about 68 per cent of capacity, with ten of the Environment Agency’s 14 English regions still in drought.

Above-average rainfall in October and November has helped boost reservoir stocks across England to about 68 per cent of capacity, with ten of the Environment Agency's 14 English regions still in drought

RAINFALL IN THE UK THIS AUTUMN In November, the UK recorded 159.8 mm (6.3 in) of rain – 30 per cent more than average. Rainfall was particularly heavy in the far south east of England and eastern Scotland. Meteorologists said Aberdeenshire saw 150 percent of its normal monthly rainfall in just five days, causing severe flooding. This trend was also seen throughout the autumn as the UK as a whole received 402.5 mm (15.8 in) of rain – 19 per cent more than average. Northern Ireland saw more than a third more than would normally be expected – 433.4 mm (17 in) fell during the season. In the south of England, 301.9 mm (11.9 in) of rain fell, some 28 percent above average, after much of the rain dried up towards the end of the summer.

Forecasts by experts from the National Drought Group showed that if winter rainfall is 80 percent of the long-term average, depleted reservoirs and aquifers are unlikely to fully recover and farmers’ water storage reservoirs may not be fully filled.

It comes as Ofwat CEO David Black has written to water companies to say their huge pay packages have ‘erode’ public confidence.

Among the companies addressed are Yorkshire Water, whose CEO Nicola Shaw will receive £1.4 million this year if she meets her targets, and Thames Chief Executive Liz Bentley, who will receive £2 million a year.

Mr Black warned water companies that in a time of sewage spills, garden hose bans and leaky pipes, high executive pay had led to ‘an erosion of public confidence’ in water companies.

He wrote: ‘Events over the summer, when customers experienced temporary use bans alongside disruption from burst water pipes and ongoing leakage, as well as deep concerns about wastewater discharges into the environment, have clearly shown that confidence among customers and stakeholders declines when levels of performance is not considered to be related to the remuneration received by executives, for which customers ultimately pay.”

The letter comes as it was revealed that water companies, while paying huge salaries to CEOs, are failing to invest in infrastructure to end the scandal of wastewater being dumped into rivers.

Ofwat, which manages the finances of water companies, said Affinity Water and Northumbrian Water spent just 47 percent and 48 percent of their Ofwat-authorized budget on infrastructure, while Yorkshire Water and South West Water spent just 20 percent and 39 percent of their allowance respectively. for waste water improvement.