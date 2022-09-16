Yorkshire threaten to withdraw their compensation offer to Andrew Gale amid Azeem Rafiq fallout

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Yorkshire has sensationally threatened to withdraw their compensation offer to Andrew Gale the day after they announced they had reached a financial settlement with their former captain and coach.

In an extraordinary development, Sportsmail has learned that Yorkshire is now refusing to sign a legal agreement in which they will pay Gale a six-figure sum as compensation for the unfair dismissal of him along with 15 other colleagues last December in light of Azeem’s allegations of racism. Rafiq.

Yorkshire had reached an agreement with Gale, and former bowling coach Richard Pyrah, at a mediation hearing in Leeds on Wednesday after months of negotiations. In another bizarre twist, the club is believed to have signed paperwork related to Pyrah’s settlement, adding to the feeling of Gale being singled out.

Both players have signed their part of the deal, but after Yorkshire officials left the talks before closing on Wednesday, a signature from the club was still required, sparking a farce over the past two days.

Yorkshire’s incredible U-turn is reportedly based on the anger of some board members that Sportsmail revealed details of the similarities with both Gale and Pyrah on Wednesday night.

Despite this accident and the fact that the club had not signed the deal, Yorkshire themselves went public on Thursday morning with a statement on their website, which was removed later in the day.

“On 3 December 2021, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club Limited took the decision to lay off its coaching and medical staff,” the statement read. The club has acknowledged that the dismissal of that group of employees was procedurally unfair.

Andrew Gale had agreed to a six-figure compensation deal with Yorkshire for unfair dismissal

But Sports post can exclusively reveal that they have made a sensational turnaround on the offer

“Following meaningful dialogue between the club and legal counsel acting on behalf of Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah, the parties can confirm that acceptable terms for a settlement have been reached. The financial terms of the settlements are confidential and no further public disclosure of the terms will be made.”

Yorkshire’s slump yesterday led to a hectic day of talks between both sides’ legal teams, which have yet to be resolved. Unless the club backs down and changes its mind again, a decision will now be made at the Leeds Employment Tribunal hearing on October 31.

Gale strongly denies using racist language towards Rafiq and has accused Yorkshire and the ECB of leading a witch hunt against him. Speaking before a selection committee hearing from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport division last November, Rafiq claimed that Gale repeatedly called him a ‘p***’ and ‘Raffa the Kaffir’ during their playing career in Yorkshire.

The 38-year-old was subsequently charged with misconduct by the ECB but, having left the sport, is refusing to participate in the disciplinary process.

“Let me start by saying that I was very disappointed when Azeem’s original allegations were first brought to my attention,” Gale said in a statement released earlier this summer.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I deny any allegations that Azeem has made to YCCC and subsequently through the ECB that I have used racist language and bullied Azeem. I was baffled at first, but I’m now angry that he made such accusations against me.

Gale was fired in the wake of the racism scandal involving Azeem Rafiq. He has strongly and consistently denied that he ever made racist remarks towards Rafiq

“I will always be unhappy with how my career has ended, but I refuse to let my life be governed by baseless accusations from an embittered ex-colleague and by a YCCC/ECB witch hunt. Likewise, I refuse to act or be seen as an eternal victim, despite the fact that my treatment by the club was abhorrent.”

Pyrah is the 10th former employee to pay Yorkshire in connection with the Rafiq affair in a series of compensation payments that could total more than £2million. In their 2021 accounts, Yorkshire revealed they have set aside £1.9million for ‘various costs related to the racism allegations’, but with seven more claims, including Gale’s pending, the club expects to exceed that amount .

It is clear that Yorkshire has already agreed to pay more than £1.3million and cover the legal costs of all parties, while also facing a possible Supreme Court claim from former head of sports science and medicine , Wayne Morton.

Morton spent 38 years in Yorkshire and also claims for four other members of the medical and physio team, whom he employed as subcontractors. In addition, former Yorkshire analyst Phil Dicks can also claim unfair dismissal.

Former CEO Mark Arthur is said to have received the biggest reward with a package worth around £380,000 including bonuses, while Rafiq was given around £200,000 in compensation for the racial harassment and bullying he suffered at Headingley. Former cricket director Martyn Moxon also received a payout of over £100,000.

Yorkshire declined to comment.