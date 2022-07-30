Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen pictured without her wedding ring as she attends the Game Fair

She announced her divorce from husband of 22 years Clive last month.

And Amanda Owen was photographed without her wedding ring on Saturday as she attended the Game Fair at Agley Hall in Warwickshire.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, 47, looked radiant in a white sundress as she mingled with other attendees and rode a zebra rocking horse.

Amanda paired her puff-sleeved dress with white trainers, gold-leaf earrings, and a plethora of gold bangles—with her wedding ring significantly missing from her ring finger.

She wore her caramel-colored locks loose with part of her face pinned, while she emphasized her features with a light makeup palette.

The mother of nine looked cheerful as she posed with fans amid her marital woes.

In June, the farmer reality show star and bestselling author made a joint statement with Clive, 67, on social media saying the couple had “made the difficult decision to part ways.”

The statement continued: “This has not been easy, but we both believe it is the right choice for our family’s future.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.”

The couple added that they would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy as they “work through this difficult time.”

It comes after months of speculation about the couple’s marriage, which had become the talk of the village in Swaledale.

They had issued a statement late last year insisting they had not been divorced, but described a “rocky place.”

The couple, who star in a Channel 5 series about life at Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, admitted they went through a ‘rocky area’ in October and said ‘we never said our marriage is perfect’ after locals revealed that they had lived apart. for months.

In October, the couple took steps to address intense speculation with a joint statement that read: “With the TV show and the books, we have always tried to show the realities of life on the farm, and like any marriage, we have us our stress. and tensions, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and raising nine children.

“We’re a normal family and we never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the media’s constant meddling in our lives has reinforced a rocky place we go through. We ask the media to respect our privacy as we process this.”

The couple shares nine children and tied the knot in 2000 after meeting five years earlier.

