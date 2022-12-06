Yorkshire mother, 26, who took her lifeless son to hospital denies Googling ‘how to kill a baby’

<!–

A mother who brought her stillborn newborn to hospital has denied Googling “how to kill a baby” while pregnant, an investigation has heard.

Shauna Donnelly, 26, attended James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, on October 4, 2019, with her newborn son Ellis.

Hospital staff said the baby was “iced cold” and wrapped in a gown when it arrived. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Ms Donnelly, from Eston in North Yorkshire, was charged with murdering the boy soon after, but a judge at Teesside Crown Court recorded a not guilty verdict in February last year after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Now, an inquest into Ellis’s death heard an investigation of Ms Donnelly’s phone that found she had Googled ‘how to kill a baby naturally’ as well as ‘how to kill a fetus’ and ’36 weeks pregnant’. and she wants nothing to do with the baby.’

Mrs Donnelly, accompanied by her father and brother at the hearing at Teeside Coroner’s Court on Monday. she denied conducting the searches and insisted that some of the activity must have been carried out by children in the home she was caring for.

She claimed she did not know she was pregnant until she gave birth despite evidence that she did not attend an abortion she had booked and that she was seeing a midwife.

Speaking at the hearing, Ms Donnelly insisted she “came here looking for answers” but also said at the inquest that both witnesses and medical professionals had lied.

In other evidence, there were searches on the use of bee pollen to stimulate a miscarriage. The inquest heard that he had pollen in her bedroom, but said it was for hay fever.

To many of the questions, he rejected the evidence saying no or that he did not remember. She told chief coroner Clare Bailey: “She was born three years ago, I don’t know all the details.”

Ms Bailey said: ‘So all the evidence we have is lies, even from medical professionals?’ and Donnelly responded by saying, ‘Yes.

Donnelly said she had given birth in her bedroom on October 3 and passed out until the next morning, where she found Ellis’s lifeless body.

Ms Donnelly sparked a murder investigation after walking into the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, North Yorks, with baby Ellis in her arms.

He said he put the placenta in a container at the Eston Hotel and took a bus to the hospital. She said no one helped her with the delivery, but she told James Cook staff that her mother had helped her.

The family said they were unaware the then Middlesbrough Football Club administrator was pregnant, and her father described her as a “loner” during the inquest hearing and said she was having problems at school and being bullied.

He said he was getting fat and people had asked him and his wife if she was pregnant. “We confronted her and she denied it, she said that I was rude and that she had been eating the wrong diet, she had never lied to us before,” he told the hearing.

I had no inclination that she was pregnant. The first time I realized it was when I got home and the police were at my door.

Officers brought in the canine team and the dogs were lured to a laundry basket, a bag in a closet and an orange bucket in an outbuilding.

Ms Donnelly said she did not know why, saying she had only heard the medical evidence for the first time in the inquest.

After she was acquitted of murder, Ms Donnelly spoke out about being abused online following the allegations.

She said at the time: ‘I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong, but no one seemed to believe me. I honestly thought she was going to prison for the rest of my life.

Expectant mothers, fathers and families in need of emotional support can find help by contacting the charity. family lives on 0808 800 2222 or by emailing askus@familylives.org.uk