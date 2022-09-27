Yorkshire face grim fight for survival as grim season reaches climax
Gloucestershire 190 (Bracey 71, Fisher 4-45) & 204 for 6 (Taylor 67*, price 54*) lead Yorkshire 183 (Kohler-Cadmore 46, Lyth 44, Gohar 5-40) with 211 runs
He had the decency to sound a little guilty afterwards. “How I came out today, it was annoying. I thought it was a bad ball, but I made it to the top and it went straight up,” he said. “I want to leave the club at a high level and finish the season with a good positive result. It’s quite slow and difficult to take wickets. We should have put ourselves in a better position with the bat. It wasn’t 180 or 190 pitch, or whatever we ended up with. It’s a decent surface.”
All this led to the Yorkshire Post to wear a headline last week advising Yorkshire chair Kamlesh Patel to “Clear Your Desk”. That would rather assume he filled his desk in the first place. Patel set the first tone, and how, but he has been on the scene since then and has hinted that he will step down shortly after Yorkshire is finally due to appoint a chief executive. Meanwhile, those in charge of day-to-day operations – supposedly carriers, however temporary, of the New Yorkshire flame – prefer to remain calm.
Gohar struck with his first ball of the second day, interrupting Kohler-Cadmore’s shoot-the-breeze approach when he misdirected a short ball to the midwicket en route to figures of five for 40 from 14 overs. Thirty-two runs had come in in less than four overs, but that was the pinnacle of Yorkshire’s success.
Steve Patterson, a captain who has not been retained, at least received a well-deserved honor guard from Gloucestershire for a well-lived career when he came in at number 11. He’s a competitive soul who took every ounce of talent out of himself and he had the right to curse through his guard of honour.
Coad made more of an impression with the ball as Yorkshire once again took control and cleared Chris Dent and Miles Hammond with excellent deliveries. In short, Dom Bess’ offspin threatened to do for Yorkshire what Gohar had achieved for Gloucestershire – four wickets fell for 18 in six overs, with Bess beating Ben Charlesworth in his turn and James Bracey taking flight. But Taylor especially struck Bess off the bat in the post-tea session, when both he and Ollie Price reached a pivotal half-century.