Yorkshire face grim fight for survival as grim season reaches climax

Gloucestershire 190 (Bracey 71, Fisher 4-45) & 204 for 6 (Taylor 67*, price 54*) lead Yorkshire 183 (Kohler-Cadmore 46, Lyth 44, Gohar 5-40) with 211 runs

Relegation is what many critics wished for Yorkshire, as Azeem Rafiq’s accusations of racism were at their peak a year ago. That sanction never came from the ECB, or at least not yet, so it would at least stifle the argument if they fell anyway.

That degradation still cannot be discounted. The best news on the second day for Yorkshire was that it was raining in Birmingham. They are approaching the end of the season in a gloomy mood. If Warwickshire don’t beat Hampshire at Edgbaston, they’ll stay in Division One. But if Warwickshire somehow managed to get an 18-point win in a rain-stricken game, a Gloucestershire win over Headingley would send them into Division Two.

If this championship summer on the field was disappointing, it was a colossal public relations failure out there. What should have been a summer of healing, with the promotion of a unified new vision for a confident, multiracial Yorkshire, has instead been a taciturn summer where resentment can fester. The charges against the province and seven individuals announced by the ECB in June and scheduled to be heard this fall are pending.

A new coaching staff has done well to keep body and soul together in a young dressing room. But they won’t rest easy with Gloucestershire leading 211 in the second inning with five second innings to go. The field might flatten a shadow, but a target past 270 will be a stretch, especially given the frailty of a top six that has just two seasoned batters, one of whom, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, is heading for Somerset at the end of the week and whose gung-ho batting approach in the first innings didn’t give the impression of being mentally tuned for a back-to-the-wall relegation fight.

Koher-Cadmore would argue that he plays like that and that his 46 from 45 balls represented Yorkshire’s highest score in a substandard shot display. Jack Taylor’s adventure also served Gloucestershire well, as he made it 67 from 78 in a sixth wicket score of 124 from 34 after Gloucestershire lost half their side to 74. But Kohler-Cadmore, who came in at number 4, has pretensions as an opening batter. It’s safe to assume he’s not modeling his game on Geoffrey Boycott.

He had the decency to sound a little guilty afterwards. “How I came out today, it was annoying. I thought it was a bad ball, but I made it to the top and it went straight up,” he said. “I want to leave the club at a high level and finish the season with a good positive result. It’s quite slow and difficult to take wickets. We should have put ourselves in a better position with the bat. It wasn’t 180 or 190 pitch, or whatever we ended up with. It’s a decent surface.”

On a chilly day, the feeling among a meager crowd of having to endure the cricket was not enjoyed. There is little sociability around Headingley, no lighthearted sense of optimism. No wonder romantic souls prefer to end the season in places like Worcester and Canterbury. Until this ingrained attitude changes, cricket here will never be quite enjoyable unless trophies are won. Jason Gillespie achieved both pleasure and trophies – an extraordinary achievement.

Positions on the Rafiq affair are entrenched. Positions on both sides are too often based on common prejudices. In any case, Yorkshire has allowed the attitude to harden. Most of the 16 who were summarily fired after signing a confidential letter questioning Yorkshire’s handling of Rafiq’s allegations have been given an out-of-court settlement for unfair dismissal, with only Wayne Morton’s medical group is still involved in legal proceedings.

All this led to the Yorkshire Post to wear a headline last week advising Yorkshire chair Kamlesh Patel to “Clear Your Desk”. That would rather assume he filled his desk in the first place. Patel set the first tone, and how, but he has been on the scene since then and has hinted that he will step down shortly after Yorkshire is finally due to appoint a chief executive. Meanwhile, those in charge of day-to-day operations – supposedly carriers, however temporary, of the New Yorkshire flame – prefer to remain calm.

Zafar Gohar, the Pakistani left-arm spinner and arguably the best pound-for-pound overseas player in the championship (not that the pound is worth much more), claimed five of the seven morning wickets as Yorkshire slumped from 80 for three overnight to 183 all out. He now has 43 Championship wickets at 29.44, a smart signing that Gloucestershire would do well to retain.

Gohar struck with his first ball of the second day, interrupting Kohler-Cadmore’s shoot-the-breeze approach when he misdirected a short ball to the midwicket en route to figures of five for 40 from 14 overs. Thirty-two runs had come in in less than four overs, but that was the pinnacle of Yorkshire’s success.

Gohar then picked the most resourceful, Harry Duke, lbw as he pushed forward. Jonny Tattersall, who Gloucestershire respects as a fine player of spin after his loan spell last season, picked up a superb ball and slid off the back foot at 33. Jordan Thompson looks like a bull’s eye after a long season – without finesse with bat and ball – and was also caught on slip. Ben Coad was a number 10 slog to the ground when a very capable batter, Matthew Fisher, needed more intelligent support, a criminal renunciation of responsibility.

Steve Patterson, a captain who has not been retained, at least received a well-deserved honor guard from Gloucestershire for a well-lived career when he came in at number 11. He’s a competitive soul who took every ounce of talent out of himself and he had the right to curse through his guard of honour.