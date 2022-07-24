Yorkshire bowler Shannon Gabriel dropped for Hampshire match due to slow over rate 

Yorkshire has dropped Shannon Gabriel’s signing for Monday’s County Championship game against Hampshire in Scarborough over fears playing him would cost them points for bowling his overs too slowly.

The West Indian pacer was brought in this month to add firepower for three games but was overlooked for the final game of his deal after failing to get through his overs fast enough.

Yorkshire were two points behind as they were two overs behind the required pace in the defeat to Surrey two weeks ago and are wary of further penalties – although the club are fifth in Division One with 10 teams, uncertainty remains as to where the cut-off will have come for the league’s structural reorganization in 2023, and they don’t want to jeopardize their finishing position.

Yorkshire has dropped Shannon Gabriel (L)’s contract abroad for Monday’s game

Meanwhile, Gary Ballance is expected to return to action in the Royal London Cup next week in what would be his first appearance since admitting using racist language against former team-mate Azeem Rafiq last November.

l The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned 24 hours before an independent report is being prepared to outline institutional racism within the sport and the governing body. Board members say they have stepped down to create new governance structures to implement the recommendations.

Consulting firm Plan4Sport was appointed to conduct the assessment after former Scottish players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh claimed the governing body was “institutionalized racist”.