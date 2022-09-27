Yorkshire and their chairman Lord Patel face fines for violating financial rules by failing to disclose business relationships and potential conflicts of interest.

A Sportsmail investigation has found that Patel, who promised a new era of transparency at Headingley when he was appointed chairman last November, had failed to disclose several of his business interests to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the House of Lords.

These include his directorship of UK Inertia Business and Consulting, which has a majority stake in media company Clean Swwipe. That’s part of the Clean Slate group, an Indian film production company that signed a major sponsorship deal with Yorkshire last April to become their main commercial partner.

Lord Patel promised a new era of transparency at Headingley on his appointment as chairman

Yorkshire’s failure to disclose Patel’s business relationship with Clean Slate is a violation of the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act, which requires ‘close ties’ of drivers to be regularly referred to the FCA.

The FCA has the power to fine Yorkshire and can withdraw their registration, although the latter step is unlikely. An FCA spokesperson said it would not comment on individual cases.

The ECB also has a code for provinces that requires them to disclose all relevant conflicts of interest. Yorkshire’s failure to do so in this case will embarrass the club as Patel has been a champion of greater transparency and governance reforms since he took over Headingley. In addition, the Clean Slate sponsorship deal was widely regarded as one of his greatest achievements since joining the club last November.

That contract helped save Yorkshire from ruin after most of their sponsors dumped them following Azeem Rafiq’s accusations of racism last year. As part of the deal, the pavilion at Headingley is the Clean Slate Pavilion and the company’s name will be featured on Yorkshire’s equipment. The value of the contract was never disclosed.

‘Not disclosing’ any relevant conflicts of interest that embarrass the club

Patel is associated with Clean Slate through his role as director of Inertia, a sports, media and events consultancy. Company records show that Inertia owns more than 50 percent of Clean Swwipe’s stock and voting rights. The owner of Clean Slate is Karnesh Ssharma, who is also the director of Inertia. Patel is not a director of Clean Slate.

A Yorkshire spokesman said: ‘All of Lord Patel’s business interests are available on the House of Lords Register of Interests for the general public to see.’

But Sportsmail has identified significant omissions. While Patel’s directorship of Inertia is on the House of Lords register, the company’s controlling interest in Clean Swwipe is not – and Patel also failed to mention his position as chairman of the India Business Group’s advisory board. There is also no mention of slowness in Yorkshire’s submission to the FCA.

The FCA requires companies to provide data on key persons’ ‘close links with other companies on an ongoing basis’, a provision that Yorkshire has not fully complied with. There is no indication that a crime has been committed in this case. Patel has also failed to disclose his ownership of KYA Global Limited in Yorkshire’s submission to the FCA, although this was stated to the House of Lords.

Patel has made a huge impact in Yorkshire since he was parachuted into the club following the widespread dismissal following the Rafiq affair. The 62-year-old agreed a £200,000 compensation package with Rafiq and then ordered the sack of the entire Yorkshire coaching and medical team, which the club has since admitted was procedurally unfair.