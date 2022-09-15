Yorkshire agree to pay Andrew Gale, Rich Pyrah compensation

Andrew Gale and Rich Pyrah have agreed compensation with Yorkshire after winning their case for unfair dismissal.

Gale, the former captain and head coach, and Pyrah, who spent more than a decade with the Yorkshire players before becoming bowling coaches, were among 16 staff members who were abruptly sacked last year in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s racism scandal.

Yorkshire’s accounts showed the club had set aside £1.9million for compensation and legal matters, with Gale set to receive a six-figure settlement, according to the daily mail.

A statement from Yorkshire said: “On 3 December 2021, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club Limited took the decision to lay off its coaching and medical staff. The club has acknowledged that the dismissal of that group of employees was procedurally unfair.

“Following meaningful dialogue between the club and legal counsel acting on behalf of Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah, the parties can confirm that acceptable terms for a settlement have been reached.

“The financial terms of the settlements are confidential and no further public statement on the terms will be made.”