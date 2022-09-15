Yorkshire agree six-figure compensation deal with Andrew Gale over unfair dismissal case

Yorkshire has agreed a six-figure compensation package with former captain and coach Andrew Gale in a mediated settlement after he granted his claim for unfair dismissal.

The club has also reached a settlement with former bowling coach Richard Pyrah, who was fired along with Gale along with 14 other members of their backroom team last December in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s racism scandal.

Yorkshire has now agreed to pay off 10 former staff members in addition to Rafiq after admitting liability last summer, as revealed by Sports post.

In their most recent settlement accounts, Yorkshire set aside £1.9m for ‘various charges related to the charges of racism’ and the payouts will have major financial implications for the club, which paid £200,000 to Rafiq and £300,000 to former CEO Mark Arthur last year.

Gale has always strongly denied making any racist comments towards Rafiq and has described Yorkshire’s treatment of him as abhorrent.

The 38-year-old has silenced the whole fuss, except that earlier this summer he made a statement accusing the ECB of orchestrating a witch hunt and saying he would not attend their disciplinary hearing as he is no longer involved in the sport.

“Let me start by saying that I was very disappointed when Azeem’s original allegations were first brought to my attention,” Gale said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I deny any allegations that Azeem has made to YCCC and subsequently through the ECB that I have used racist language and bullied Azeem.

“I was stunned at first, but now I’m angry that he made such accusations against me.

“I will always be unhappy with how my career has ended, but I refuse to let unsubstantiated accusations from an embittered ex-colleague and a YCCC/ECB witch hunt rule my life.

“In the same way, I refuse to act or be seen as an eternal victim, despite the fact that my treatment by the club was abhorrent.”

Yorkshire’s willingness to settle means they will avoid appearing before the Leeds Employment Tribunal, which was set for October 31.