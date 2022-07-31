Yolanda Hadid shares emotional post after nine month break from social media

Yolanda Hadid has returned to social media and uploaded an endearing Instagram post to announce the end of her ‘detox’.

The mother of three, 58, typed out a list of reasons as to the cause of her hiatus, including concern for both her mental and physical health.

The former model describes her struggles with depression after her mother’s death and battle with Lyme disease.

Yolanda shared a photo of herself sitting on plush pillows with her face turned to the sky with glistening water stretching out behind her.

The TV personality wrote a lengthy caption for her 3.8 million fans and followers. After announcing her return, she started expressing her reasons for getting away from social media for so long.

“After the loss of my mother, I really struggled with depression, followed by a relapse of Lyme … the emotional stress and sadness had a strong impact on my immune system.”

If left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to health problems such as joint pain and, in other cases, serious neurological problems such as “weakness or decreased muscle movement,” according to Mayo Clinic.

My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started taking so much time to be present in my life. It’s so easy to get lost in other people’s stories while forgetting to live and love your own,” she continued.

Yolanda also reflected on the past and how telephones caused people to lose ‘the art of communicating’.

She then went on to share how the interruption has had an amazing and positive impact on her life.

“In any case, this was a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day.”

The Real Housewives alum stated that she was able to “focus on myself, my health journey and be present in this moment of my life.”

To finish off her caption, Yolanda added how her life has changed for the better since her nine-month hiatus.

“Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly, time with my family.”

Her daughter Bella, 25, also seemed to share her mother’s joy, typing “We love you” in the comment section.

During an interview on the Wendy Williams show, Yolanda talked about her battle with Lyme disease and the time it took to properly diagnose the health problem.

“At first, maybe a year, a year and a half, I thought I was tired, that I had the flu,” she explained.

Doctors first told her she had chronic fatigue, but she said “something was eating my brain.” I can’t think anymore. I mean, I forgot the alphabet, I forgot how to read a book.’

After meeting a specialist abroad in Belgium, the mother of three was officially diagnosed with ‘chronic neurological Lyme disease’. Both her daughter, Bella, and her son, Anwar, 23, also have the disease.