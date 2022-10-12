Yolanda Hadid says granddaughter Khai shares traits with her late mother Ans van den Herik

Yolanda Hadid says she notices some traits that her granddaughter Khai has with her late mother Ans van den Herik.

The Dutch reality star, 58, told Entertainment tonight On Tuesday, she notes uncanny similarities between her granddaughter and her mother, who passed away in October 2019 at the age of 78.

“I feel like my mother came back in this little miniature, incredible little human,” Hadid said. “She does stuff and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s my mom.'”

The latest: Yolanda Hadid, 58, says she notices some traits her granddaughter Khai shares with her late mother Ans van den Herik. She was pictured in Paris in 2020

Yolanda said that Khai, who welcomed Gigi in September 2020, is “just the joy of my life and really the whole family.

“Nature, horses, the little ants, she’s careful about everything,” said Yolanda, who previously appeared in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2012-2016, adding that the kid “loves everything.”

Yolanda, who was married to real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000 and music producer David Foster from 2011 to 2017, said of her granddaughter, “She’s just the joy of my life and really the whole family.”

Yolanda said being a grandmother – called “Grandma” in Dutch – has made for “the most incredible time in life.”

Yolanda called Gigi, 27, “such a wonderful mother herself” to the toddler. She was caught in NYC last month

The mother of the Dutch reality star died in October 2019 at the age of 78

She continued, “And yes, in America I think grandma has a bit of an old people connotation to it. But, you know, in the Netherlands it’s grandma thing, it’s fresh, it’s great. I’m 58, I think, “Thank God we have this baby now, she’s our greatest blessing.” And I’m so happy every day when I get to see her. It’s unbelievable.’

Yolanda, the mother of Gigi, 27, Bella, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 23, called her oldest child “such a wonderful mother herself” to the toddler.

“I love to take her horseback riding or to do stuff on the farm and then I take her back to her mom and, you know, it’s ‘Bye, I’m going to my boyfriend today and we’re going riding a horse now,” she said. “And it’s great that it’s not your full-time thing, but it’s a love. I feel like I’ve got a whole different heart.”

Yolanda talked about the new dimensions of her life by becoming a grandparent.

“I thought my three children conquered my whole heart,” she said. “I never thought I could love something so big and now I have Khai and it’s just this heart growing on the side that is so beautifully strong and passionate. It’s just incredible.’