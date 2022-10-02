Yolanda Hadid jokingly calls herself ‘worst mom ever’ in response to viral TikTok

Yolanda Hadid responded back to viral social media criticism over the way she raised her supermodel daughters Gigi and Bella.

Recently, Yolanda, 58, faced a backlash after a user on TikTok compiled a compilation of old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills clips and accused her of “starving” her daughters when they started modeling.

In one of the resurfaced clips, Gigi, 27, complained that she felt “weak” after eating half an almond and Yolanda advised her to eat “a few almonds.” However, the reality TV star has sparked the outrage by posting a humorous TikTok video of her eating almonds with the caption, “#worstmomever #almonds.”

Her video showed her chewing the nuts while doing various daily activities, such as sitting by the fire and smelling flowers.

The Dutch ex-model, who owns a farm in Pennsylvania, was also filmed eating almonds while enjoying the routines of country life.

She nibbled on the nuts while visiting her horses, and you could even see some of her livestock feeding from her almond shell.

Yolanda’s defiant TikTok stance came on the heels of a storm of accusations on social media about how she specifically told Gigi to keep the weight off.

Gigi started her modeling career during her mother’s reality TV years, meaning the cameras picked up on Yolanda’s particular parenting style.

A number of compilation clips have made the rounds online over the years in which Yolanda instructs Gigi to limit her calorie intake.

A particular compilation video, which was posted on YouTube three years ago, it managed to reach a whopping seven million views.

In one of the clips in that video, Yolanda hinted that Gigi should give up her volleyball hobby because it might make her physique too masculine.

Yolanda quipped that modeling requires a “feminine” figure, that volleyball players “eat like men” and that she suspected her athletic daughter was “lesbian.”

In another clip, Gigi showed her excitement about eating “heart attack” foods — and Yolanda responded by telling her she “could be bad for one night.”

Gigi’s mother reminded her that she had to “go on her diet” afterward, “because in Paris and Milan they find the girls just a little on the thin side.”

Yet another video showed Yolanda confessing to Gigi, “It’s hard to exercise six days a week and it’s hard not to eat sugar and it’s hard to eat salad every day….”

One of the most famous clips shows Yolanda diligently limiting the size of the piece Gigi can eat of her own birthday cake.

The most infamous footage, however, is when Gigi called Yolanda and said, “I’m feeling very weak — I felt like half an almond,” and Yolanda replied, “Take a few almonds, chew them really well.”

Meanwhile, Bella, who followed her older sister into modeling, recently said she suffered from “eating disorders” growing up.

“Growing up, I thought it was normal for me to have this chronic anxiety and this dissociation, crying every day and not knowing who I was,” she said. ID card.

“Whether it was eating disorders or smoking a pack of Marlboros since age 14, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what all kids do.’ I realized that maybe it was me trying to figure out why I felt this way. And in reality all I needed was therapy.’

Bella shared that as an up-and-coming model, she still suffered from body dysmorphism, which affected how she responded to her fame.

“During that part of my life, I was so out of my body, distancing myself so much… I was so confused by what people saw of me,” she said.

“I still see, even now, comments on Instagram when I’m on the couch and think, ‘Are they talking about me?’ I don’t understand how I got to the point where people appreciate my work or know who I am.’

She said Fashion this year that as a teenager she suffered from anorexia, which she attributed in part to the Adderall she had been prescribed for what was believed to be ADHD.

The interview caused a storm of controversy when Bella revealed she had a nose job when she was just 14 years old.

On social media, anger erupted over Yolanda for giving her daughter cosmetic surgery at such a young age.

Bella herself expressed regret at the procedure, saying, “I wish I had kept my ancestors’ noses. I think I would have grown into it.’

Yolanda is from the Netherlands, while Gigi and Bella’s father Mohamed Hadid is a Palestinian who was born in Nazareth just months after the founding of Israel.