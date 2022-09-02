Yolanda Hadid is seen while attending the presentation of Holland’s Next Top Model 2022 in Amsterdam

<!–

Yolanda Hadid was present on Friday at the presentation of Holland’s Next Top Model 2022 in Amsterdam.

The 58-year-old reality TV personality stood out as she wore a striking outfit at the event.

The media figure also shared some beloved snaps with her partner, Joseph Jingoli, on her Instagram account the same day.

Hadid rocked a bright red button-up jacket as she spent time at the presentation.

The mother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid added a little more pop to her look with a set of stark white, form-fitting pants.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member paired her pants with a matching pair of high-heeled shoes.

Her voluminous blonde hair fell to her back and shoulders for the duration of the event.

Like her daughters, Hadid has also spent time in the fashion industry and previously worked as a model.

She started her modeling career at a young age and stayed in the field for over ten years.

The reality TV personality has maintained an interest in the fashion world and guest hosted three episodes of Project Runway which aired in 2017.

She later headlined a model-oriented program, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, which aired for one season in 2018.

While Hadid appeared to be enjoying her time at the event, she also took the time to share a duo of photos with Jingoli on her Instagram account on Friday.

The pictures showed the happy couple cycling along the Amsterdam canals.

The two, who have been dating since September 2019, made it a point to purse their lips in one of the shots.

Before getting involved with her current boyfriend, the media figure was married to Mohamed Hadid.

The couple tied the knot in 1994 and then welcomed Gigi and Bella, 27 and 25, as well as a son named Anwar, 23, into their lives before divorcing in 2000.

Hadid went on to see David Foster, whom she married in 2011.

The former couple stayed together for another four years before breaking up and they divorced in 2017.

The former model started seeing Jingoli and he has appeared several times in the past two years in photos shared on his Instagram account.