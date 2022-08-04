Yolanda Hadid dons a chic all-black ensemble as she arrives at her apartment in Soho

Yolanda Hadid cut a chic figure when she was spotted returning home to her Soho apartment on Thursday.

The 58-year-old mother of three wore a chic all-black ensemble as she parked her car in upscale New York City.

The former model showed off her slim physique in a form-fitting black high-neck T-shirt that she tucked into a pair of black shorts.

Out and about: Yolanda Hadid cut a chic figure when she was spotted returning home to her Soho apartment on Thursday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna wore black leather stiletto heeled boots as she strolled the sidewalk.

The blonde beauty wore her platinum locks around her shoulders and wore a natural makeup palette with a pink blush and a pale pink lipstick.

The former Making A Model host wore several layered gold necklaces, including one with a large crystal pendant.

Monochromatic: The 58-year-old mother of three wore a chic all-black ensemble as she parked her car in upscale New York City

Yolanda shares daughters Gigi, 27, and Bella, 25, and son Anwar, 23, with ex-husband Mohammed Hadid, 73.

The Dutchman was married to Mohammed from 1994 to 2000. She married music icon David Foster in 2011, but the couple split in 2015.

She has been in a relationship with construction company CEO Joseph Jingoli since 2018 after the couple met on her Pennsylvania ranch.

Fit: The former model showed off her slim physique in a form-fitting black high-neck T-shirt that she tucked into a pair of black shorts.

Stylish: The true housewives alumna of Beverly Hills wore black leather stiletto heeled boots as she strolled the sidewalk

Trendy: The former Making A Model host with several layered gold chains, including one with a large crystal pendant

Earlier this week, Yolanda made a big comeback on social media, uploading an endearing Instagram post to announce the end of her “detox.”

She typed out a list of reasons as to what caused her hiatus, including concern for both her mental and physical health.

The television personality describes her struggle with depression following her mother’s death and her battle with Lyme disease.

Detox: Earlier this week, Yolanda made a big comeback to social media, uploading an endearing Instagram post to announce the end of her “detox.”

Yolanda shared a photo of herself sitting on plush pillows with her face turned to the sky with glistening water stretching out behind her.

The former runway star wrote a lengthy caption for her 3.8 million fans and followers. After announcing her return, she started expressing her reasons for getting away from social media for so long.

“After the loss of my mother, I really struggled with depression, followed by a relapse of Lyme … the emotional stress and sadness had a strong impact on my immune system.”

Personal struggles: She typed in a list of reasons why her hiatus had arisen, including concern for both her mental and physical health

If left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to health problems such as joint pain and, in other cases, serious neurological problems such as “weakness or decreased muscle movement,” according to Mayo Clinic.

My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started taking so much time to be present in my life. It’s so easy to get lost in other people’s stories while forgetting to live and love your own,” she continued.

Yolanda also reflected on the past and how phones have caused people to “lose the art of communicating.”

She then went on to share how the interruption has had an amazing and positive impact on her life.

Health struggles: The former model suffered from Lyme disease for years and took a break from social media due to a ‘Lyme relapse’; Pictured 2020

Needing a break: The TV star also explained that the loss of her mother left her in a state of depression: “After losing my mother, I really struggled with depression, followed by a relapse of Lyme … the emotional stress and sadness had a strong influence on my immune system’

“In any case, this was a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day.”

The Real Housewives alum stated that she was able to “focus on myself, my health journey and be present in this moment of my life.”

To finish off her caption, Yolanda added how her life has changed for the better since her nine-month hiatus.

“Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly, time with my family.”

Bella also seemed to share her mom’s joy, typing “We love you” in the comment section.

Focus: Yolanda explained that she took the nine-month break from social media to focus on herself and her family; Pictured with daughters Bella and Gigi

Devoted Grandmother: Yolanda is pictured with Gigi’s daughter, Khai, one, learning pony riding

During an interview on the Wendy Williams show, Yolanda talked about her battle with Lyme disease and the time it took to properly diagnose the health problem.

“At first, maybe a year, a year and a half, I thought I was tired, that I had the flu,” she explained.

Doctors first told her she had chronic fatigue, but she said “something was eating my brain.” I can’t think anymore. I mean, I forgot the alphabet, I forgot how to read a book.’

After meeting a specialist abroad in Belgium, the mother of three was officially diagnosed with ‘chronic neurological Lyme disease’. Both Bella and Anwar also have the disease.