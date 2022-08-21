Yolanda Hadid. 58, goes NUDE beneath a black blazer while teasing Holland’s Next Top Model return

<!–

Yolanda Hadid left little to the imagination when she teased the return of Holland’s Next Top Model on her Instagram.

The 58-year-old supermodel wore only a black blazer and showed off her roomy chest and long legs in a snap taken by photographer Philippe Vogelenzang.

Her long blond locks were combed back and she beamed at the camera as the ocean lapped the shore far behind her.

She sat subdued, her right leg crossed over her left and her arms crossed at the wrists as well.

“❤️So nice to be back at work and even better to do it with a whole Dutch Dream Team…..” she captioned the caption. My fellow jury member on HNTM and photographer: @philippevogelenzang [camera emoji] Glam team……. Makeup by @dominiquesamuel Hair by @remarcablehair Styling by @tommydriessen ❤️.’

Several of Yolanda’s famous friends and fans wrote encouraging messages to the Dutchman, including Marc Jacobs, who wrote three heart emojis in his commentary.

This upcoming season of Holland’s Next Top Model will be Yolanda’s first since joining the show.

She has a wealth of modeling experience and started her career way back when she was only 16 years old.

The American citizen is no stranger to reality TV. She was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, starting in season three and ending after season six.

Although she has been hard at work in her career, the star has also played the role of a loving mother and grandmother in recent years.

She has three children: daughters Gigi, 27, and Bella, 15, and son Anwar, 23. She shares all three with her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid. Through Gigi, she is a grandmother of Khai.

In addition to sharing their mother’s last name, her three children have also followed her into the modeling world.

Yolanda was also married to 16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster from 2011 to 2017.