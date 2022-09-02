Yoga sect ‘forced female members to have sex with the rich in bid to win favour with influential men

An Argentina-based yoga group sexually exploited vulnerable women and forced female members to have sex with wealthy men in exchange for money and influence.

Opera star Placido Domingo was among the targeted rich and powerful and had known the organization’s leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.

An investigation into the sectarian Buenos Aires Yoga School, which has been operating in the Argentine capital for more than 30 years, has uncovered a multitude of sex trafficking, money laundering, involuntary servitude, illegal drug practice and other crimes.

So far, nineteen members have been arrested in the investigation, which also extends to the US, where six more suspects are wanted.

Despite the name, the school did not offer yoga classes. Leaders are accused of preying on people to join its ranks with promises of eternal happiness and then exploiting them sexually and financially, according to indictment documents.

Opera star Placido Domingo (pictured), was one of the rich and powerful men targeted and had known the organization’s leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.

The women, forced to work as ‘geishas’, were tasked with making guests feel welcome – with sex as part of the expectations.

Influential or wealthy men were matched with members of the ‘Geishado VIP’, one of many groups of women who were forced into sexual encounters in exchange for money and influence that benefited the cult leaders.

Some women were also sent to the US and Uruguay to have sex with men, a practice tantamount to slavery, authorities said.

Former member Pablo Salum said his mother and sister were among the women exploited in Argentina, describing orgies and child sexual abuse.

“When you were 11 or 12 years old, the leader told you who to have sexual relations with,” he said, adding that younger children were forced to watch sexual activity.

Salum says he was brought into the organization by his mother at age eight and left at age 14. His allegations helped spark the current investigation.

Some members of the group were reportedly reduced to “a situation of slavery,” forced into sexual encounters and charged with menial duties at the school, such as cleaning and cooking, according to the investigation documents and a police official.

Male and female “slaves” were to follow instructions without question, said a former member named Carlos, who asked to be identified by his first name only.

Opera star Domingo became embroiled in the scandal after law enforcement officers carried out dozens of raids in Buenos Aires targeting the school in August.

The famous tenor was “a consumer of prostitution” but is not charged with a crime because prostitution is legal in Argentina, a law enforcement source in Argentina said.

Authorities released wiretapped telephone conversations earlier this year in which a man they identified as Domingo appears to have arranged a sexual encounter at his Buenos Aires hotel in April with Susana Mendelievich, a concert pianist whom prosecutors say was a cult leader in charge of the “Geishado VIP.”

Sexual encounters were touted by members as a form of “healing” and provided a way to scale the seven levels of the school’s strict hierarchy, with Percowicz at the top, according to indictment documents. In the photo: Juan Percowicz, 84, is accompanied by the Argentine police

In one of the wiretaps, Mendelievich talks to another cult leader about how the group had tried unsuccessfully for years to use his musical connections to recruit Domingo into the group, but that it was worth trying again while he was in April. Buenos Aires was for a series of concerts.

In another wiretap, Mendelievich asks cult leader Juan Percowicz if she can take Domingo to “the museum,” the nickname referring to the top floor of their 10-story building where influential men had sex with group members.

Mendelievich, 75, and Percowicz, 84, were detained in the August raids; both were released under house arrest this week.

Domingo has publicly tried to distance himself from the group, which reportedly had multiple offices in the United States.

“Of course I have nothing to do with that,” Domingo, 81, said last week of the organization’s alleged illegal activities.

Domingo, pictured in Madrid last year, has recently faced a flurry of sexual harassment allegations

Commenting on a television station in Mexico where he performed, Domingo did not deny that he was the man in the tapped recordings, but said he felt betrayed by musicians he considered friends.

“It makes me sad when you’ve had friends for years and you realize you’ve been used,” he said.

Domingo has not responded to numerous requests through his representatives for an interview or comment.

In 2019, numerous women said they were sexually harassed by Domingo, considered one of the greatest opera singers of all time.

More than 20 women came forward to accuse Domingo of inappropriate and sexually charged behavior, including groping and other unwanted touches, persistent late-night phone calls, stalking them in dressing rooms and pressured them into sexual relations by offering advancements in the opera world.

The opera star performs during a rehearsal at the Metropolitan Opera in New York in 2001

Several of the women said he also punished them professionally when they refused his advances.

The Spanish opera singer denied at the time that he had done anything wrong, saying it hurt him to think he made women uncomfortable.

Investigations by the American Guild of Musical Artists and the Los Angeles Opera, where Domingo had served as general manager, found the sexual harassment allegations against him credible.

The allegations and subsequent findings halted Domingo’s career in the United States, although he continues to perform in other parts of the world.

The revelations from Argentina have again unintentionally brought the opera star to the attention.

The promoter of a concert in neighboring Chile announced last week that a Domingo concert scheduled for October 16 at an arena in the capital Santiago was canceled, though the group said it was for logistical reasons.

Authorities have not released the names of other powerful men they say the group was targeted.

But researchers say they’re delving into hard drives and “boxes and boxes” of erotic photos and videotapes seized in the raids.

Judicial officials say many sexual encounters organized by the group took place at the school in Buenos Aires and were videotaped.

Former member Carlos said he saw Domingo visit the school several times during the 1990s, including as a guest of honor at a dinner party at the school.

Carlos said he was a waiter at the party, which was held in Domingo’s honor, where at the end of the evening the singer made a generous offer to fly some of the group’s leaders to Europe for a dinner. upcoming trip.

“At dinner, Placido Domingo said ‘let’s all go to Europe,'” said Carlos, who left the group in 1999 after 10 years.

“He invited them all, the whole table, to Europe.”

At Domingo’s table were classical musicians whom police said were part of the group’s leadership: Rubén D’Artagnan González, Verónica Iacono and Mendelievich among others, according to Carlos who said it was common knowledge at the school that the three accompanied Domingo on his journey.

González, who died in 2018, was concertmaster of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra from 1986 to 1996 and is accused of having played a key role in the group’s American operations.

Lacono was a New York soprano who used the stage name ‘Loiacono’ and is the subject of an international arrest warrant.

Another alleged leader named Mariano Krawczyk, was an oboist who goes by the artistic name Mariano Krauz.

The extent of Domingo’s professional or personal ties to the musicians in the group is unknown, and he has not commented.

But Domingo has performed with a number of people who have been arrested, including at a 1996 concert with the three he reportedly invited to Europe and Krawczyk.

During that concert in Buenos Aires, Domingo and Lacono sang part of ‘Marked Cards’, an opera that Lacono, Mendelievich, González and Krawczyk wrote together based on a book by Percowicz, the founder and leader of the Buenos Aires Yoga School.

Sexual encounters were touted by members as a form of “healing” and provided a way to scale the seven levels of the school’s strict hierarchy, with Percowicz at the top, according to indictment documents.

Former members interviewed say Percowicz was known as “El Maestro.” Others ranked at the seventh tier were Lacono, Krawczyk and Mendelievich, according to prosecutors’ documents.

A judicial source says she has seen documents showing that González was at the highest level of the organization before he died. Krawczyk was one of those arrested.

To move forward quickly, members could also donate money and transfer assets. According to a bailiff, the group had a turnover of about half a million dollars a month.

Members of the cult included lawyers and accountants who advised leaders on a complex money laundering network that involved starting businesses and buying real estate in Argentina and the United States, the research documents said.

Members also allegedly sold medical treatments for a variety of conditions, including AIDS and drug addiction, involving “sleep cures,” which essentially meant giving people drugs to help them sleep for days.

Authorities say the pseudo-medical treatments were also being conducted in the United States, where the group’s clinic, CMI Abasto, had subsidiaries.