Yoga and mindfulness can lower diabetics' blood-sugar as effectively as drugs, major review finds

Trendy mindfulness meditation and yoga are as effective as diabetes drugs in lowering blood sugar levels, research suggests.

Researchers at the University of Southern California reviewed data from dozens of randomized controlled trials conducted around the world over the past 30 years.

The studies included people with type 2 diabetes who also used mind-body wellness techniques along with their medications.

These ranged from meditation, yoga and breathing techniques, as well as qigong, a form of slow-moving martial arts similar to tai chi.

Researchers then compared the health outcomes of this group with people who relied solely on medication to lower their blood sugar over three months.

They found that meditative practice as a whole increased reduced levels by 0.8 percent—but yoga was even more effective by 1 percent.

This compares with the most popular type of diabetes drug metformin, taken by around 14 million Americans and 850,000 Britons.

Dr. Fatimata Sanogo of USC’s Department of Population and Public Health Sciences and lead author of the study said, “The most surprising finding was the magnitude of the benefits of these practices.”

“We expected there would be a benefit, but we never expected it to be this big,” she added.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of the disease characterized by the body’s inability to properly use insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas.

What is meditation? Think of it as fitness for your mind. Meditation calms the body and thus reduces blood pressure, stress levels and improves the overall mood. The purpose of practicing mind-body activities is to use your thoughts to positively influence your body’s physical responses to the outside world. The practice is part of an overall wellness trend that has been touted by celebrities and tech giants for years. These activities include… … Mindfulness The process of focusing one’s breath and focusing on a particular thought, object, or activity to promote a stable emotional state. Mindfulness is the ability to be fully present and aware of one’s surroundings. A common technique is to focus on each of the senses in turn. Pilates and yoga They involve breathing and coordinated, concentrated movement. Both low impact exercises, they improve strength, flexibility and posture. In yoga, you take positions and hold them, or flow into another position. Pilates sees people assume positions and then work their core muscles by moving their arms or legs. Qigong, tai chi Martial arts that promote physical fitness as well as mental discipline. Qigong and tai chi are traditional self-healing exercises that originated in ancient China. They have coordinated movements with a focus on posture, deep breathing and mental focus. Qigong can include movement or simply sitting or standing mediation. Tai chi, on the other hand, involves complex and choreographed movements that match one’s breath.

While some people can manage their blood sugar with diet and exercise, about 37 million Americans are dependent on insulin treatments.

Mindfulness activities, including yoga and meditation, have been known to help manage their blood sugar levels — 66 percent of Americans with type 2 diabetes do them — but scientists haven’t been able to quantify the benefits until recently.

A team of researchers at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine reported that mind-body activities lowered hemoglobin A1c, a measure of average blood sugar levels for the previous 3 months—by 0.84 percent on average.

Their analysis was published in Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine.

The researchers analyzed 28 published clinical trials that tested various practices, including yoga, qigong, meditation and mindfulness-based stress reduction.

Qigong, a coordinated posture, movement and meditation practice with roots in ancient China, was associated with a 0.66 percent decrease in A1c.

Mindfulness-based stress reduction practices including meditation contributed to a 0.48 percent decrease.

Yoga was the most studied mind-body practice and had the greatest benefit for type 2 diabetics, lowering hemoglobin A1c by about 1 percent.

This reduction, the authors note, is comparable to the 1 percent reduction in A1c caused by the common diabetes drug metformin.

People who followed yoga several times a week experienced the steepest reduction in their A1c.

The analysis suggests that when combined with prescription drugs, mindfulness activities can double the effectiveness of the drugs.

Dr. Richard Watanabe, professor of population and public health sciences and physiology and neuroscience at the Keck School of Medicine, said: ‘What is important about this study is that the effect is very strong and that it is at the top of the standard for care. .’

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented using healthy lifestyle measures such as maintaining a good diet, exercising, avoiding smoking and losing excess weight.

About 96 million Americans are prediabetic, meaning their blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.

People with prediabetes are vulnerable to type 2 diabetes as well as heart disease and stroke.

Engaging in mind-body activities can be helpful for those at high risk of developing diabetes.

Dr. Sanogo said, “This could be an important tool for many people because type 2 diabetes is a major chronic health problem and we’re not doing a good enough job of controlling it.”

“Although this study does not address it as a preventive measure, it suggests that it may help people who are pre-diabetic to reduce their risk of future type 2 diabetes.”