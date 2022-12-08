Yoga can lower your blood pressure

At full power! Yoga lowers your blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart disease, according to research

Adding yoga to a regular exercise routine may reduce the risk of heart disease, according to new research.

The research shows that the discipline, which originated in ancient India, is much more than just stretching the muscles.

Researchers found that yoga can lower blood pressure, reduce resting heart rate and improve 10-year cardiovascular risk. Millions of people around the world take up yoga as part of their physical and spiritual exercise routine.

Studies continue to highlight the benefits of yoga, and another this month suggests the practice can lower blood sugar in diabetics.

Yoga lowers blood pressure better than stretching alone, study suggests (file photo)

In the newspaper – published today in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology — researchers recruited 60 people.

All had high blood pressure and metabolic syndrome, a combination of high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity.

The participants were split into two groups, with half asked to do structured yoga, while the rest only stretched five times a week.

All participants were also asked to do half an hour of aerobic exercise, such as running, cycling or swimming, five times a week.

Yoga lowers blood sugar in diabetics Trendy mindfulness meditation and yoga are just as effective as diabetes medications at lowering blood sugar, research suggests. Researchers at the University of Southern California reviewed data from dozens of randomized controlled trials conducted worldwide over the past 30 years. The studies included people with type 2 diabetes who used mind-body wellness techniques in addition to their medication. They found that meditative practices as a whole increased reduced levels by 0.8 percent, but yoga was even more effective at 1 percent. This compares to the most popular type of diabetes drug, metformin, which is used by about 14 million Americans and 850,000 Britons.

Scientists measured their blood pressure, heart rate and risk of cardiovascular disease when the study began and three months later.

Both groups saw a decrease in these factors.

But those who practiced yoga saw a greater drop in systolic blood pressure — or the pressure placed on the artery walls during each heartbeat.

There was a decrease of 10 millimeters of mercury (mmHg) in the yoga group overall, compared to a decrease of 4 mmHg in the stretch group.

No difference in diastolic blood pressure was observed.

“Our research shows that structured yoga practices can be a healthier complement to aerobic exercise than simply stretching,” says Dr. Paul Poirier, a cardiologist at Laval University in Quebec.

“As observed in several studies, we recommend that patients try to find exercise and stress relief for managing hypertension and cardiovascular disease in whatever form they find most appealing.”

It was not clear why people who did yoga saw improvements compared to those who only stretched.

But this may be related to the fact that yoga also teaches to control breathing, as compared to stretching which focuses on loosening muscles.

About 36 million Americans regularly practice yoga, estimates suggest.

The study was conducted on a small sample of just 60 people, which may have biased the results.