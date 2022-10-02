Yemen’s warring sides fail to extend UN-backed truce

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s warring factions have failed to reach an agreement to extend a nationwide ceasefire, the UN said on Sunday, causing the longest lull in the fighting since the start of the bloody civil war in the country is in jeopardy.

In a statement, the UN envoy in Yemen called on all parties to refrain from provocation during the talks, after the October 2 deadline for an extension of the agreement was missed.

The UN-backed ceasefire initially went into effect in April and raised hopes of an extended lull in the fighting as the civil war in Yemen began in its eighth year. The devastating conflict began in 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis took the capital Sanaa and much of North Yemen and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition, including the United Arab Emirates, intervened in 2015 to try to bring the internationally recognized government to power.

In a statement, UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said he “regrets that no agreement has been reached today”. in talks to extend the ceasefire. He called on leaders to continue pushing for an agreement.

“I urge them to fulfill their obligation to the Yemeni people to pursue every path to peace,” he said.

The foreign minister of Yemen’s internationally recognized government blamed the Houthis for the end of the ceasefire. In comments made with the pan-Arab satellite channel Al-Hadath, Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak said Houthis had obstructed the ceasefire and had gone against the interests of the Yemeni people.

“The government has made many concessions to extend the ceasefire,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi rebels following the UN statement. But on Saturday, the Houthis said the ceasefire talks had come to a “dead end” and said they continued to call for a full opening of Sanaa airport and the lifting of the blockade of the main port city of Hodeida.

The Iran-backed organization staged a major military parade last month, featuring missiles and large weapons, which were condemned by observers.

In the hours leading up to the deadline, a Houthi military spokesman threatened that private oil companies still operating in the country would leave or their facilities would be seized. Yahia Sarea wrote on Twitter that the fossil fuels belong to the people of Yemen and can be used to pay the salaries of civil servants.

The April ceasefire had originally allowed for partial opening of Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeida on the Red Sea. In the following months, flights resumed from the capital’s airport to Jordan and Egypt. It also called for the lifting of a Houthi blockade on Taiz, the country’s third largest city. But little progress has been made there after talks about reopening local roads stalled. Another sticking point is how the salaries of civil servants will be funded, many of whom have not been compensated for years.

Sunday’s statement came a few days after Grundberg met in Sanaa with Supreme Houthis leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, and other senior officials, who have pushed for a full opening of the airport. The envoy warned last week that the risk of returning to war was a real possibility.

“Millions are now at risk if airstrikes, ground shelling and rocket attacks resume,” Ferran Puig, Yemen’s country director for the international charity Oxfam, said in response to news that the ceasefire is coming to an end.

Analysts say it remains unclear whether further talks can move forward, with Houthis feeling empowered and the coalition fighting them shattered by inter-alliance issues.

Peter Salisbury, a Yemen expert at Crisis Group, an international think tank, said the Houthis behaved during the negotiations as if they had more influence because they were more willing than the other side to return to the war. .

Compared to the forces fighting the Saudi coalition, “they run an effective police state and have quite a functional and motivated fighting force,” he said.

In recent years, the Houthi forces have deployed increasingly effective weapons against Saudi Arabia and its rivals, including cruise missiles and drones, and have made allegations that their main lender, Iran, is helping the group obtain them.

Meanwhile, cracks have sprung up within the anti-Houthi coalition in the southern provinces. In August, United Arab Emirates-backed militias seized vital southern oil and gas fields controlled by other forces fighting with the Saudi-led coalition. Dozens were killed in clashes between them and other forces within the alliance.

But the ceasefire has led to a significant general silence from direct warfare, despite claims of violations by both sides. International charity Save The Children said the ceasefire had led to a 60% drop in internal displacement and a 34% drop in the number of child victims in Yemen.

The conflict, which in recent years has become a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has claimed the lives of more than 150,000 people, including more than 14,500 civilians, according to The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. to one of the worst in the world. humanitarian crisis.

Cairo-based AP writer Jack Jeffery and Samy Magdy contributed to this report.

