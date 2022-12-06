Yellowstone’s supervolcano holds up to TWICE as much magma than previously believed, study finds

The beast below: Yellowstone’s supervolcano — which would cause mass destruction when it next erupts — may hold TWICE as much magma as previously believed, study finds

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Yellowstone supervolcano, which would cause mass destruction if it erupted again, contains twice as much magma as previously thought, a new study reveals.

The discovery was made by analyzing ground tremors to create 3D images of the magma chamber beneath the landform.

Previous images showed a low concentration of only 10 percent, but the new study found that 16 to 20 percent of the caldera contains magma.

Min Chen, an assistant professor at Michigan State University (MUS) and involved in the work, said the result “does not indicate that an eruption is likely to occur in the future.”

“Any signs of changes in the system would be picked up by the network of geophysical instruments that continuously monitors Yellowstone,” Chen said in a statement.

Unfortunately, Chen never got to see the final results. She died unexpectedly in 2021.

Previous research found that 10 percent of the supervolcano was filled with liquid magma, but the new study says that’s between 16 and 20 percent

The volcano in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Montana sits atop a huge reserve of molten rock and last erupted 640,000 years ago.

It is one of the world’s largest active continental volcanic shingle fields. Silicon is used to describe magma or igneous rock rich in silica.

The images were created by Ross Maguire, a postdoctoral researcher at MSU, who used the technique known as seismic tomography to create the images. But they weren’t clear enough to really determine magma capacity.

“I was looking for people who are experts in a particular type of computational seismic tomography called waveform tomography,” says Maguire, now an assistant professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC).

“Min Chen was really a world expert in this.”

Chen used her supercomputer skills to more accurately model Maquire’s images of how seismic waves propagate through the Earth.

And the result was sharper, more focused images.

Researchers don’t think this discovery doesn’t mean the supervolcano is about to explode

“We didn’t see an increase in the amount of magma,” Maguire said.

“We just saw a clearer picture of what was already there.”

While the study suggests the supervolcano won’t explode, the eruption could plunge the US into a “nuclear winter” if it does.

This statement was made in 2015 by experts who said that the Yellowstone supervolcano would be a thousand times more powerful than the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens

A comprehensive report of How things work revealed the process that would take place if the volcano erupted.

It says that a mixture of magma, rocks, vapor, carbon dioxide and other gases would eventually emerge from the ground, creating a dome shape with cracks.

The dissolved gases would then explode, releasing the magma over the park.

The eruption, they say, could kill 90,000 people almost instantly and release a 10-foot layer of molten ash 1,000 miles from the park.

“The ash would block all entry points from the ground, and the spread of ash and gases into the atmosphere would stop most air travel, just like when a much smaller volcano erupted in Iceland in 2010,” the magazine writes.

“Sulfur-like gases released from the volcano would enter the atmosphere and mix with the planet’s water vapor.

“The haze of gas that could envelop the land would not only dim the sunlight, it would also lower temperatures.”