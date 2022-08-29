Yellowstone season five: Dutton family get ready to defend their ranch land in first-look teaser

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Yellowstone fans got their first look at scenes from the upcoming fifth season.

The Paramount Network dropped the first teaser of the popular neo-western drama series starring Kevin Costner during a commercial break of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The 16-second clip opens with a story, “We’re going to show the world who we are…and what we do,” along with flashes of some of the stars starting with Kelly Reilly (Bethany “Beth” Dutton).

First Look: The first teaser for season five of the hit series Yellowstone aired Sunday night during an MTV Video Music Awards commercial break

With ominous music, the montage moves into intense images of Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), which concludes with the sound of a cocked gun.

The teaser then promises ‘All will be revealed’, while the music intensifies with a crescendo.

The footage ends with a shot of Costner (John Dutton), who plays the show’s patriarch and in charge with Reilly and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) and others.

Teaser: The 16-second clip opens with narration: ‘We’re going to show the world who we are…and what we do’, along with flashes of stars including Kelly Reilly (Bethany ‘Beth’ Dutton)

The build-up: The intensity of the harrowing music builds slowly as the editing moves into intense footage of Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler)

In addition to Costner, Reilly, Bentley, Grimes, Hauser and Moniz, the ensemble cast includes Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham, as well as Mo Brings Plenty. , Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.

The new season will also see the return of Josh Lucas, as a young John Dutton, along with Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri.

The fifth season of Yellowstone will be split into two parts of seven episodes each.

Two parts: The fifth season of Yellowstone will be split into two parts of seven episodes

Bona fide hit: Yellowstone is coming off a hugely successful season four, earning the title of cable’s highest-rated show, totaling over 14 million viewers

According to DeadlineFans of the series or anyone looking to catch up on episodes can watch a marathon running on Paramount Network, which begins the Friday of Labor Day weekend, every day at 11 a.m.

The Dutton family gears up to defend their ranchland, beginning with a two-hour season five premiere on November 13 on the Paramount Network.

Coming off a wildly successful season four, Yellowstone earns the title of cable’s highest-rated show, totaling over 14 million viewers. The season four finale attracted more than 10 million viewers.

Intense: The teaser then promises ‘All will be revealed’ as the music reaches a crescendo