Yellowstone actress Q’orianka Kilcher returning for season 5 amid workers’ compensation fraud case

Q’orianka Kilcher is reprising her role as attorney Angela Blue Thunder for season five of Kevin Costner’s western drama series Yellowstone, which has been labeled “anti-woke” by some critics.

Last Sunday, Paramount Network released the first teaser for the highly anticipated new season that promised “everything will be revealed” as the drama unfolds on the glorious Montana ranch.

Kilcher’s character Angela, a tribal lawyer, was last seen in the season three finale, where she was recruited by Rainwater to put up roadblocks to Market Equities’ plans to develop Montana, according to Deadline.

Shared a rare common goal, Rainwater and John joined forces, suggesting Angela, Rainwater’s weapon of choice, will team up with the Duttons.

By the time season four ended, Beth (Kelly Reilly) had done such a good job thwarting Market Equities that Caroline promised to send her to prison for corporate espionage.

All the killer drama is a perfect setup to bring Angela back into the fold for season five, which would probably mean she’s teaming up with Beth again

True drama: Kilcher was charged with two felonies for employee compensation fraud after collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits, the California Department of Insurance announced in July, as reported by Entertainment Weekly

In a statement to Weekly entertainmenther attorney, Michael Becker, stuck to the actress’ plans to “firmly defend herself and ask that she be given the presumption of innocence both inside and outside the courthouse.”

Kilcher, 32, reportedly injured her neck and right shoulder while working on the film Dora And The Lost City of Gold in October 2018. She saw a doctor that year, but withdrew treatment and did not respond to the insurance company’s claim. addressed her claim. CDI.

A year later, Kilcher is said to have told a doctor handling the insurance claim that her job had been offered but could not take it due to severe neck pain from her injury.

In total, she received $96,838 in temporary disability benefits between 2019 and 2021.

But after an investigation, it was discovered that Kilcher had been working on Yellowstone for several months in 2019, during the period she claimed to be disabled from her injuries, the insurance department claims.

“According to the records, she returned to the doctor and received disability benefits five days after she last worked on the show,” the statement said.

Kilcher eventually surrendered to authorities and was charged with fraud in May.

The German-born star’s lawyer said she was injured while riding as a passenger in a production vehicle.

“Third-party doctors have verified her injuries and entitlement to benefits. Ms Kilcher was candid with her doctors and practitioners at all times, Becker said, adding: “And she never intentionally accepted benefits she didn’t think she was entitled to.”

The fifth season of Yellowstone will be split into two parts of seven episodes each.

Several cast members have been promoted from returning to series regular status, including: Wendy Moniz (Governor Perry), Jennifer Landon (Teeter), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), and Kathryn Kelly (Emily).

Plus, Josh Lucas (John Dutton), Kylie Rogers (Beth Dutton), and Kyle Red Silverstein (Rip Wheeler) will return to play the younger versions of their characters.

Other newcomers include Kai Caster (Rowdy), Lainey Wilson (Abby), Dawn Oliveri (Sarah Atwood), and Lil Kay (Clara Brewer).

Fans of the series or anyone looking to catch up on episodes can watch a marathon running on Paramount Network that started Friday of Labor Day weekend, which starts at 11 a.m. every day, Deadline reports.

The Dutton family gears up to defend their ranchland, beginning in a two-hour season five premiere on November 13 on the Paramount Network.

Coming off a wildly successful season four, Yellowstone earns the title of cable’s highest-rated show, totaling over 14 million viewers. The season four finale attracted more than 10 million viewers.