Yellow card for premier over Sydney’s late World Cup site

Six months ago, the Socceroos qualified for the World Cup. But it wasn’t until Thursday, after seeing footage of the cheering, heaving crowd in Melbourne’s Federation Square in the early hours of that morning, that the NSW government thought of opening a live site for Sydneysiders.

Humiliated, it took only hours for the government to stand up at the Tumbalong Park ground in Darling Harbor ahead of Australia’s round of 16 with Argentina on Sunday morning. Which makes us wonder: shouldn’t someone have thought of this sooner?

We’re not talking about orchestrating the Olympics or the moon landing here. You put a big screen in a public place and maybe set up a few chairs.

But it seems that in NSW doing something simple, cheap and obvious to benefit the public is an afterthought, or rather, one that we are shamed for by our friends from the south.