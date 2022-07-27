Yellen, UK’s finance minister discuss price cap on Russian oil

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted a proposed price cap for Russian oil during a telephone conversation with British Treasury Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, a move to reduce the impact of the war in Ukraine on global energy prices. Both discussed the need to continue accelerating budget support to Ukraine, and options to build on sanctions imposed on Russia, Yellen said in a statement. Follow our live updates for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

7:16am: EU agrees to cut gas consumption amid fears over Russian supplies

European Union governments agreed on Tuesday to cut natural gas consumption this winter to protect themselves from further supply restrictions by Russia during the invasion of Ukraine, though the measure includes exemptions for some countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tried to portray the moment as a moment of great unity, but behind the scenes there was a lot of division, reports David Keating, FRANCE 24 correspondent in Brussels. Hungary voted against the proposal and what prompted all other countries to agree to the legislation was the range of exemptions and derogations it contains. Essentially, the instrument proposed by the Commission that would allow it to declare a state of emergency if Russia shuts off gas taps and imposes gas rationing by national governments has disappeared because of the way the law has been watered down by EU energy ministers, Keating says.









01:35

6:44 a.m.: Yellen discusses price cap for Russian oil with Britain’s Zahawi

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen considered a proposed price cap for Russian oil during a phone call with UK Treasury Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, a move to reduce the impact of the war in Ukraine on global energy prices.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AP and AFP)