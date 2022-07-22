Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga made a mobile game to promote a new clothing line

The clash of gaming and fashion continues to manifest itself in unexpected ways: the latest example is a web game to promote a collaboration between Gap, Balenciaga and Ye.

Launched at the same time as the Yeezy Gap Balenciaga collection and the very expensive in-store T-shirts, the game is a fairly simple mobile title with a high-fashion aesthetic. (You can play it in a browser here, although it only works on mobile.) You start by creating an avatar, choosing a gender, skin color and – of course – from one of many vaguely post-apocalyptic outfits. From there, the game itself is simple if a little strange; Your avatar is floating through the air and you have to move your phone back and forth to collect birds, which will somehow keep you afloat. It’s basically an arcade game where you chase the score with cool clothes.

It is also part of a trend of fashion companies entering the world of gaming and the ill-defined metaverse. Balenciaga has been particularly active: the fashion house has entered into a partnership with Fortnite, created virtual clothes for Meta’s avatar store, and even made a standalone game to debut a new collection. Elsewhere, brands like Burberry, Gucci and Longchamp have taken similar steps.