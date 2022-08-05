Yee-haw! Cowboys risk it all as they cling on for dear life at adrenaline-fueled rodeo in Canada

Advertisement

Cowboys in Canada put on a show as they cling to their bulls and horses for their best life in an adrenaline-fueled rodeo.

Dramatic photos show seasoned traditional cowboys being thrown from the beasts as they stir up dust at a game in Ontario, eastern Canada.

More than 200 of North America’s best performers enter the ring as they try to stay on the saddle of bulls and horses bobbing about.

Photographer Li Jian who took the photos, who was born in China and now lives in Canada, said: “This is the first time in 20 years that I’ve photographed a sport like this and it was so exciting.

“These rodeo competitions are so energetic and it’s amazing to see how long the riders last on the bulls.”

Most performers wore protective head and body gear, while some others stuck to wearing cowboy boots, a hat, and a mouthguard.

Spectators watched in awe as the cowboys tried to stay with the animals as long as possible.

