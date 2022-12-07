Years late, NSW’s new trains to finally start carrying passengers

Intercity trains were scheduled to start carrying passengers from Sydney to the Central Coast and Newcastle in late 2019, followed by the Blue Mountains in mid-2020 and the Illawarra last year.

The new NSW intercity trains The new Korean-built fleet comprises 610 cars that will form passenger train sets of various lengths.

Unlike the existing intercity fleet’s reversible seats, the new trains have two-by-two fixed seats in the double-decker cars.

The trains will run on lines from Sydney to the Central Coast and Newcastle, the Blue Mountains and the South Coast.

The government estimates the cost of the safety modifications to the trains at about $300 million, which will increase the total outlay for the fleet to $3.2 billion.

Labor transport spokeswoman Jo Haylen said it was good that the new intercity trains were finally coming into service, but they were originally intended to be on the tracks in 2019.

“Passengers had to wait nearly four years while new intercity trains were stuck in sheds, emptying passengers and costing taxpayers up to $30 million a month,” he said.

The introduction of the new intercity trains comes as the government is about to tender for a $568 million upgrade to the Opal ticketing system, which will involve replacing e-readers and administrative billing.